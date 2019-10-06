Eat These 8 High-Protein Nuts For Balanced Blood Sugar & More Energy
There's no denying it: Nuts are a much-loved food. Enjoyed by meat-eaters and plant-based folks alike, nuts are bursting with nutrients that benefit everything from our hearts to our hair.
Although nuts are primarily made up of fats (mostly monounsaturated, omega-3, and omega-6), they also have a sufficient amount of protein, which is great news for anyone looking to diversify their protein profile (looking at you, wannabe plant-based eaters).
Here are the highest protein nuts, ranked in order of lowest to highest:
8. Pecans
2.6 grams of protein per 1 oz.
Pecans come in at 2.6 grams of protein per ounce. While 2.6 grams of protein is nothing to write home about, pecans have the highest phytochemical concentration of flavonoids of all tree nuts, and that has to count for something. And if you're going to eat pecans anyway, isn't it nice to know there's at least a little protein?
7. Pili nuts
Pili nuts are grown in the Philippines, where they've been a popular source of fat and protein for years. More recently they've gained popularity among the keto, high-fat, and low-carb crowds due to their ultra-low-carb count (they have just 1 gram of carbohydrates per ounce). If you're tired of eating the same nuts day after day, pili nuts are a tasty and healthy way to switch it up. According to mbg Collective member Jess Cording, R.D., an ounce of pili nuts has about 200 calories and 22 grams of fat—11 grams of monounsaturated fat, 8 grams of saturated fat, and 3 grams of polyunsaturated fat. They're also high in magnesium, which we know most of us are deficient in.
6. Hazelnuts
3.8 grams of protein per 1 oz.
Hazelnuts aren't usually enjoyed plain, but they're another nutrient-dense nut—high in magnesium, calcium, and vitamins B and E. Also, research has linked hazelnut consumption to decreased cardiovascular disease events and declared them a brain-protective food. Sure, 3.8 grams isn't a ton of protein, but hey, at least you can fall back on this number the next time you eat Nutella.
5. Brazil nuts
Selenium, who? If you're looking for protein, these often-left-hanging-in-mixed-nut-bowls nuts pack a decent amount of it. An ounce of Brazil nuts is six to eight nuts, but you shouldn't eat more than one to three Brazil nuts per day—you can get selenosis from eating too much selenium.
4. Walnuts
4.3 grams of protein per 1 oz.
Studies have shown walnut consumption promotes heart health and gut health, and according to Vincent Pedre, M.D., they are the best nut to fight inflammation. Sure, walnuts don't contain the most protein, but still, 4 grams is nothing to shake off (and protein adds up, as they say).
3. Pistachios
5.8 grams of protein per 1 oz.
Coming in hot at No. 3 is the pistachio. This anti-inflammatory, antioxidant-filled nut has been deemed the healthiest nut by R.D.s and delivers almost 6 grams of protein per ounce. Even better, 1 ounce of unshelled pistachios is about a sizable 49 nuts—that's over six times as many nuts as you'd get in a serving of Brazil nuts. Plus, shelling pistachios is like a free guided meditation.
2. Cashews
5.1 grams of protein per 1 oz.
Cashews boast an impressive 5.1 grams of protein, which is 1 gram shy of having the same protein content as an egg. This soft nut can be blended easily into a smoothie or even made into pancakes, but there's also been a surge in cashew-based nondairy products that you can either buy or make yourself (cashew cheese dip, anyone?).
1. Almonds
Known for their impressive ability to transform into milk (now less impressive thanks to the nut milk boom), almonds are full of vitamin E, monounsaturated fats, fiber, and, of course, protein. Crunchy, creamy, and, when salted, satisfying, they're one of the few safe food choices you can buy at airports and an easy way to add a good dose of protein to your diet—which you'll see isn't the case for all nuts. Advantage, almonds.
If you've made it this far, good on you. You now know which nuts will satisfy your protein quota and which you should eat for other reasons. There's a long way to fall from the top to the bottom of this list, but now you know that most (if not all) nuts have some level of protein in addition to their already admirable list of benefits. For more protein, choose almonds, and if you hate nuts altogether, choose something else.
