There's no denying it: Nuts are a much-loved food. Enjoyed by meat-eaters and plant-based folks alike, nuts are bursting with nutrients that benefit everything from our hearts to our hair.

Although nuts are primarily made up of fats (mostly monounsaturated, omega-3, and omega-6), they also have a sufficient amount of protein, which is great news for anyone looking to diversify their protein profile (looking at you, wannabe plant-based eaters).

Here are the highest protein nuts, ranked in order of lowest to highest: