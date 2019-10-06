mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Functional Food
|
Expert Reviewed

Eat These 8 High-Protein Nuts For Balanced Blood Sugar & More Energy

Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
mbg Associate Movement & Wellness Editor By Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
mbg Associate Movement & Wellness Editor

Ray Bass is the associate movement and wellness editor at mindbodygreen and a NASM-Certified Personal Trainer. She holds a degree in creative writing from the University of Pennsylvania, with honors in nonfiction.
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Expert review by Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in the Greater Boston Area, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.

Image by Good Vibrations Images / Stocksy

October 6, 2019

There's no denying it: Nuts are a much-loved food. Enjoyed by meat-eaters and plant-based folks alike, nuts are bursting with nutrients that benefit everything from our hearts to our hair

Although nuts are primarily made up of fats (mostly monounsaturated, omega-3, and omega-6), they also have a sufficient amount of protein, which is great news for anyone looking to diversify their protein profile (looking at you, wannabe plant-based eaters). 

Here are the highest protein nuts, ranked in order of lowest to highest: 

8. Pecans

2.6 grams of protein per 1 oz.

Pecans come in at 2.6 grams of protein per ounce. While 2.6 grams of protein is nothing to write home about, pecans have the highest phytochemical concentration of flavonoids of all tree nuts, and that has to count for something. And if you're going to eat pecans anyway, isn't it nice to know there's at least a little protein? 

Article continues below

7. Pili nuts

3 grams of protein per 1 oz.

Pili nuts are grown in the Philippines, where they've been a popular source of fat and protein for years. More recently they've gained popularity among the keto, high-fat, and low-carb crowds due to their ultra-low-carb count (they have just 1 gram of carbohydrates per ounce). If you're tired of eating the same nuts day after day, pili nuts are a tasty and healthy way to switch it up. According to mbg Collective member Jess Cording, R.D., an ounce of pili nuts has about 200 calories and 22 grams of fat—11 grams of monounsaturated fat, 8 grams of saturated fat, and 3 grams of polyunsaturated fat. They're also high in magnesium, which we know most of us are deficient in. 

6. Hazelnuts

3.8 grams of protein per 1 oz.

Hazelnuts aren't usually enjoyed plain, but they're another nutrient-dense nut—high in magnesium, calcium, and vitamins B and E. Also, research has linked hazelnut consumption to decreased cardiovascular disease events and declared them a brain-protective food. Sure, 3.8 grams isn't a ton of protein, but hey, at least you can fall back on this number the next time you eat Nutella. 

Article continues below

5. Brazil nuts

4 grams of protein per 1 oz.

Selenium, who? If you're looking for protein, these often-left-hanging-in-mixed-nut-bowls nuts pack a decent amount of it. An ounce of Brazil nuts is six to eight nuts, but you shouldn't eat more than one to three Brazil nuts per dayyou can get selenosis from eating too much selenium

4. Walnuts

4.3 grams of protein per 1 oz.

Studies have shown walnut consumption promotes heart health and gut health, and according to Vincent Pedre, M.D., they are the best nut to fight inflammation. Sure, walnuts don't contain the most protein, but still, 4 grams is nothing to shake off (and protein adds up, as they say). 

Article continues below

3. Pistachios

5.8 grams of protein per 1 oz.

Coming in hot at No. 3 is the pistachio. This anti-inflammatory, antioxidant-filled nut has been deemed the healthiest nut by R.D.s and delivers almost 6 grams of protein per ounce. Even better, 1 ounce of unshelled pistachios is about a sizable 49 nuts—that's over six times as many nuts as you'd get in a serving of Brazil nuts. Plus, shelling pistachios is like a free guided meditation. 

2. Cashews

5.1 grams of protein per 1 oz.

Cashews boast an impressive 5.1 grams of protein, which is 1 gram shy of having the same protein content as an egg. This soft nut can be blended easily into a smoothie or even made into pancakes, but there's also been a surge in cashew-based nondairy products that you can either buy or make yourself (cashew cheese dip, anyone?).

Article continues below

1. Almonds

6 grams of protein per 1 oz.

Known for their impressive ability to transform into milk (now less impressive thanks to the nut milk boom), almonds are full of vitamin E, monounsaturated fats, fiber, and, of course, protein. Crunchy, creamy, and, when salted, satisfying, they're one of the few safe food choices you can buy at airports and an easy way to add a good dose of protein to your diet—which you'll see isn't the case for all nuts. Advantage, almonds.

If you've made it this far, good on you. You now know which nuts will satisfy your protein quota and which you should eat for other reasons. There's a long way to fall from the top to the bottom of this list, but now you know that most (if not all) nuts have some level of protein in addition to their already admirable list of benefits. For more protein, choose almonds, and if you hate nuts altogether, choose something else.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT mbg Associate Movement & Wellness Editor
Ray Bass is the associate movement and wellness editor at mindbodygreen and a NASM-Certified Personal Trainer. She holds a degree in creative writing from the University of...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Dr. Terry Wahls
Food Fundamentals
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/which-nuts-have-most-protein

Your article and new folder have been saved!