Sometimes you want the comfort of a homemade dessert, but without the borderline mathematics that come with baking. Look no further than these grown-up truffles.

In the newly released cookbook, Peanut Butter: Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner Tim Lannan and James Annabel want to remind us that just because it's reminiscent of childhood, that doesn't mean peanut butter is just for children. Lannan and Annabel are the brains behind Byron Bay Peanut Butter Company, based in New South Wales, Australia, where they blend up peanut butters and treats for people (and pets) of all ages.

They encourage adults to indulge in this recipe, and to let it be creative: "Bring out your inner artist by decorating these treats with a drizzle of contrasting chocolate color or extra PB," they wrote. And while they admit "this might sound like an activity children would enjoy," they encourage adults to enjoy them alone—or maybe with a (healthy) cocktail?