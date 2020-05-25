There may be several reasons cocktails are so celebratory, but one I think about a lot is simply the fact that it takes a little extra effort to serve a cocktail. Not only has a lot of work gone into producing the fine ingredients in the cocktail, but the person making the cocktail is also adding an extra layer of care, and consequently specialness, by combining the ingredients just so to make a drink that elevates the ordinary to something extraordinary.

So, yes, there's a little extra effort involved if you want to enjoy a cocktail. But it doesn't have to be an intimidating amount of effort. Many of the greatest cocktails require just two or three ingredients. Many use ingredients you already have anyway and can be prepared at home, ready to enjoy at a moment's notice.