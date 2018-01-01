Contributing writer

Emily Vikre, Ph.D., is the co-founder and co-owner of Vikre Distillery, which has been named best craft spirits distillery by USA Today. She received her Ph.D. in food policy and behavioral theory from Tufts University. She has also won a slew of technical awards: a gold and five silvers at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition; gold, silver, and bronze awards from the American Craft Distiller’s Association; silvers and bronze from the American Distilling Institute; and two Good Food awards in 2018. A nationally recognized food and drinks writer, Emily has been a regular columnist for Food52, and has written for Lucky Peach, Minnesota Public Radio and Norwegian American Weekly.