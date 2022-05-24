Stuck In A Dinner Rut? This Shrimp & Walnut Recipe Will Shake Things Up

 Skip to content

This Protein-Packed Shrimp Recipe Can Help Lower Cholesterol

Gary Deng, M.D., Ph.D.
Medical Director of Integrative Medicine By Gary Deng, M.D., Ph.D.
Medical Director of Integrative Medicine
Gary Deng, M.D., Ph.D., is the Medical Director of Integrative Medicine at the prestigious Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, where he has pioneered a program to focus on a holistic approach to health.
May 24, 2022 — 21:04 PM

Shrimp (prawns) are a good source of marine protein, and walnuts are rich in plant protein and plant oil. This combination serves as a healthy protein dish that pairs well with light-tasting vegetables and carbohydrates.

You may be aware that shrimp is high in cholesterol, but there is "bad" cholesterol (LDL, low-density lipoprotein), which can cause damage to the body, and "good" cholesterol (HDL, high-density lipoprotein), which helps the body remove the bad cholesterol. Shrimp in moderate amounts was found to actually raise the levels of good cholesterol (HDL) more than the bad cholesterol (LDL).

Look for shrimp with translucent and firm flesh, which indicates freshness. It is easy to overcook shrimp, which will make them hard and dry. Shrimp that are fresh and properly cooked should feel almost crunchy when you eat them.

In the dish, I prefer the healthier homemade aioli over mayonnaise because it uses olive oil. The milk powder adds creaminess to the dressing, but you can omit it if you don't have it.

Aioli Shrimp With Walnuts

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 16 shrimp (prawns), peeled and deveined
  • ½ teaspoon kosher (flaked) salt
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch (cornflour)
  • Pinch of freshly ground white pepper or black pepper
  • ¼ cup (2 fl oz/60 ml) olive oil
  • 1 cup (150 g) walnuts
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 scallions (spring onions), cut into 1-inch (2.5-cm) lengths
  • 2 tablespoons aioli (from Red Cabbage Coleslaw, page 94) or mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon milk powder (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
Method

  1. In a medium bowl, combine the shrimp (prawns), salt, cornstarch (cornflour), and pepper. Mix well to coat each shrimp.
  2. In a large frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium-low heat. Add the walnuts and fry until lightly browned, stirring occasionally, for about 2 minutes. Transfer the walnuts to a bowl, add the honey, and toss to coat the walnuts.
  3. Increase the heat under the frying pan to medium. Add the shrimp and scallion (spring onion) segments to the oil remaining in the pan. Cook, stirring occasionally, until opaque and cooked through, about 3 minutes. Remove to a serving bowl.
  4. Add the aioli to the bowl and sprinkle with the milk powder (if using). Toss to mix well. Add the walnuts and toss again.
  5. Sprinkle with the parsley.

Excerpted from The Wellness Principles: Cooking for a Healthy Life by Gary Deng, M.D., Ph.D. © 2022 Phaidon Press Limited. Photography: Luke Albert. Reproduced by permission of Phaidon. All rights reserved.

