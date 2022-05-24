Stuck In A Dinner Rut? This Shrimp & Walnut Recipe Will Shake Things Up

You may be aware that shrimp is high in cholesterol, but there is "bad" cholesterol (LDL, low-density lipoprotein), which can cause damage to the body, and "good" cholesterol (HDL, high-density lipoprotein), which helps the body remove the bad cholesterol. Shrimp in moderate amounts was found to actually raise the levels of good cholesterol (HDL) more than the bad cholesterol (LDL).

Look for shrimp with translucent and firm flesh, which indicates freshness. It is easy to overcook shrimp, which will make them hard and dry. Shrimp that are fresh and properly cooked should feel almost crunchy when you eat them.

In the dish, I prefer the healthier homemade aioli over mayonnaise because it uses olive oil. The milk powder adds creaminess to the dressing, but you can omit it if you don't have it.