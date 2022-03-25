Welcome to mindbodygreen dishes, our new original series that's part educational, part inspirational, and totally delicious. Featuring a fresh nutrition expert each month, these bite-size videos dish out the science behind healthy ingredients and demonstrate a tasty recipe to bring that knowledge into practice. Now, let's get cooking!

Personally, I love seafood; in fact, it's my favorite food—for so many reasons. Most importantly, I love that it's a great source of EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids.

Why is this such a perk? Well omega-3s have anti-inflammatory properties and pack all kinds of benefits for whole-body health. For instance, they support cardiovascular, brain, eye, bone, and immune health. For these reasons, in my practice, I recommend eating seafood twice per week—throughout every stage of life.

Those servings can come from any type of seafood that you prefer. One option that I love is tinned fish, because it's affordable, sustainable, and shelf-stable. Some great tinned fish options include sardines, mackerel, anchovies, herring, and even shrimp. In fact, tinned shrimp is the star of my heart-healthy take on classic shrimp and grits (check out the video above for my full demonstration).