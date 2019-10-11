10 Nuts & Seeds That Are Almost As Good As Taking A Magnesium Supplement
Megan Fahey, MS, RD, CDN is a Registered Dietitian, Functional Medicine Nutritionist and Registered Yoga Teacher. She holds her Masters of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics from Bastyr University, where she was trained to artfully blend eastern and western healing modalities.
As a nation, we are falling woefully short in a mineral that's essential for nearly 300 biochemical reactions in the body: magnesium. In fact, studies indicate that about 75 percent of Americans don't meet the recommended daily allowance (RDA) for magnesium, yet it's needed for our brain, nerves, heart, eyes, immune system, and muscles to function.
And as if that wasn't enough, not getting enough magnesium—even if you're not technically deficient—can set you up for issues like migraines, sugar cravings and insulin resistance, trouble sleeping, anxiety, and more.
The good news: There are some pretty delicious foods that pack a big magnesium punch. Nuts and seeds, in particular, are some of the highest magnesium foods on the planet, and incorporating them into your diet can go a long way in boosting your levels naturally (although, there's absolutely nothing wrong with a magnesium supplement).
Here, we've ranked the nuts and seeds with the most magnesium (per 1-ounce serving) so you can supplement the natural way:
1. Brazil nuts
An ounce of Brazil nuts (about six nuts) contains a whopping 26 percent of your RDA for magnesium. But there is one catch—you shouldn't eat an entire serving of Brazil nuts on a daily basis (every now and then is OK). That's because Brazil nuts are so high in the mineral selenium that you could actually go way overboard. That said, two Brazil nuts per day is an amazing way to get a healthy dose of selenium, which is great for thyroid health.
2. Chia seeds
Who knew that an ounce of chia seeds has a whopping 23 percent of your RDA for magnesium? This, plus the fact that it's a great source of fiber (40 percent of your RDA) and plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, makes it one worthy smoothie add-in.
3. Cashews
Time to whip up some homemade cashew milk! This nut packs 20 percent of your RDA for magnesium, along with 10 percent of your RDA for iron, which can help battle fatigue and prevent hair loss.
4. Pili nuts
Maybe you haven't heard of pili nuts yet, but they should definitely be on your radar. As the highest fat, lowest carb (just 1 gram!) nut out there, they're a keto dieters dream. Plus, they have 20 percent of your daily value of magnesium.
5. Almonds
Whether you're eating them in the form of almonds or almond butter, 1 ounce packs 19 percent of your RDA for magnesium. For a nut, almonds are a pretty great source of protein (6 grams), too, and they even provide you with some calcium.
6. Pumpkin seeds
Roasted salted pumpkin seeds, or pepitas, make the ideal healthy salad topper, as 1 ounce contains 18 percent of your RDA for magnesium, along with 20 percent of your fiber needs, and 11 percent of your daily iron quota. Plus, they're just plain delicious.
7. Walnuts
Often considered one of the healthiest nuts on the planet (that happens to be one of the most reasonably priced, too), walnuts contain 11 percent of the RDA for magnesium. And while they're not the highest, they do deliver plenty of plant-based omega-3s and contain more polyphenol antioxidants than other nuts.
8. Hazelnuts
Tied with walnuts, hazelnuts also provide 11 percent of your RDA for magnesium. They also deliver around 10 percent of your vitamin B6 needs, a nutrient that's important for keeping the immune system and nervous system healthy.
9. Sunflower seeds
10. Pistachios
Noticeably lower in magnesium than some of the other picks on this list, but worth noting, are pistachios. While they provide only 8 percent of your RDA for magnesium, they're a great source of the carotenoid antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, both of which are great for eye health (and with all this screen time, we need all the help we can get!).
