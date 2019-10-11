An ounce of Brazil nuts (about six nuts) contains a whopping 26 percent1 of your RDA for magnesium. But there is one catch—you shouldn't eat an entire serving of Brazil nuts on a daily basis (every now and then is OK). That's because Brazil nuts are so high in the mineral selenium that you could actually go way overboard. That said, two Brazil nuts per day is an amazing way to get a healthy dose of selenium, which is great for thyroid health.