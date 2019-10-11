As a nation, we are falling woefully short in a mineral that's essential for nearly 300 biochemical reactions in the body: magnesium. In fact, studies indicate that about 75 percent of Americans don't meet the recommended daily allowance (RDA) for magnesium, yet it's needed for our brain, nerves, heart, eyes, immune system, and muscles to function.

And as if that wasn't enough, not getting enough magnesium—even if you're not technically deficient—can set you up for issues like migraines, sugar cravings and insulin resistance, trouble sleeping, anxiety, and more.

The good news: There are some pretty delicious foods that pack a big magnesium punch. Nuts and seeds, in particular, are some of the highest magnesium foods on the planet, and incorporating them into your diet can go a long way in boosting your levels naturally (although, there's absolutely nothing wrong with a magnesium supplement).

Here, we've ranked the nuts and seeds with the most magnesium (per 1-ounce serving) so you can supplement the natural way: