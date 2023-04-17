Even though pine nuts are nutritious and have been linked with a number of health benefits, they aren't suitable for everyone.

Pine nuts are considered a tree nut and aren't safe for people who are allergic to tree nuts. Pine nut allergies can cause life-threatening symptoms, including swelling of the tongue and throat and difficulty breathing. If you have a tree nut allergy, it's important to steer clear of all tree nuts.

It's also important to keep in mind that pine nuts are rich in calories. While this makes them a great choice for a quick, filling snack, it's important to not overdo it when you're eating pine nuts, or any other nut for that matter. Overconsuming calories from any source, no matter whether it's nutritious, can cause you to gain weight. Sticking to a handful of nuts is a smart way to keep your portion sizes in check.

Lastly, eating pine nuts may cause a condition called "pine mouth" or Pine Nut Syndrome (PNS)15 . PNS is an uncommon taste disorder that causes a person to develop a bitter, metal-like taste in their mouth 12 to 48 hours after consuming pine nuts. This bitter taste usually gets worse after consuming other foods and can last up to four weeks. While PNS is strange, it's not dangerous, and symptoms usually resolve on their own after a few days.