Until I made this Easy Pine Nut Pasta Sauce a few years ago, I had never had a really good bowl of vegan pasta. You know, the kind of ultra-simple pasta that feels like a hug, the sauce gently coating each strand and bringing all the ingredients into union.

The lack of umami-rich Parmigiano-Reggiano is noticeable in many vegan pasta dishes, but combining crushed lightly toasted pine nuts with a little lemon, olive oil, and salt results in the “more-ish” flavor and texture of a successful pasta, sans dairy. Once your pasta is coated in this sauce, you can add anything from lightly cooked spring vegetables to a hearty red sauce.