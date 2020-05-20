mindbodygreen

Close banner
American Pistachio Growers
PAID CONTENT FOR American Pistachio Growers

4 Reasons Pistachios Will Help You Get In The Best Shape Of Your Life

NASM Certified Personal Trainer By Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
NASM Certified Personal Trainer
Matt Scheetz is a brand strategist at mindbodygreen and a NASM-certified personal trainer.
Expert review by Mike Roussell, PhD
4 Reasons Pistachios Will Help You Get In The Best Shape Of Your Life

Image by Simone Anne / Stocksy

May 20, 2020 — 9:00 AM

When it comes to staying fit and feeling confident in your own body, finding a routine that you can stick to—and enjoy—is key. After all, what you eat is part of your overall lifestyle, so how will you maintain good habits if they’re not enjoyable?

One of the most important things to include in a balanced food plan is healthy fats. Delicious, nutritious, and satiating healthy fats also boast benefits like heart-healthy omegas. While there are plenty of options out there, pistachios are one of the most effective when it comes to finding — and keeping — your happy weight. Here’s why:

1. Caloric density

Nuts are often thought of as being high in calories due to their high-fat content. This causes some people to avoid them because they think they’ll derail their weight loss goals, there is plenty of evidence to prove that they do just the opposite.

Yet compared to practically every other nut out there, pistachios yield far fewer calories per serving. If we’re talking sheer quantity, you’d have to eat twice the number of pistachios to get the same amount of calories as a handful of almonds, walnuts, cashews or anything else. Plus a study in from France shows that adding 250 extra calories from pistachios to your diet leads to zero change in body weight.

Article continues below

2. They’re great for practicing mindful eating

It’s easy to lose track of how much you’re consuming when you’re focused on something else. But research has shown that there are plenty of ways to trick your mind into eating intuitively. Environmental cues like using smaller plates or putting your utensils down are very impactful, but pistachios have a built-in mechanism to all but ensure you don’t overeat—their shells.

It might seem innocuous, but that small barrier of having to peel a pistachio out of its shell is scientifically proven to reduce consumption. The process of deshelling causes you to eat more slowly, appreciate every bite, and introduce other senses (like touch) into the experience.

4 Reasons Pistachios Will Help You Get In The Best Shape Of Your Life

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

3. They’re extremely satiating

A lot goes into how full and satisfied a food makes you feel. From a nutritional standpoint, foods rich in protein, fiber, and fat are the best at doing this. And while each of these nutrients is effective on its own, their ability to satisfy you is amplified when they’re combined. So if you want to stay fuller, longer, foods like pistachios are a great way to get all of the benefits in one streamlined (not to mention delicious) package. 

Article continues below

4. They go anywhere with you

It’s way easier to maintain a healthy diet from the comfort of your own kitchen where you strategize every home-cooked meal with a full pantry by your side. But although it may be more of a challenge when you’re on-the-go, the same logic applies: planning is key. Having a solid nutrition plan that you can follow from anywhere, anytime can be the difference between staying on track with your goals, and taking 3 steps back. And these days, you can find healthy nonperishables practically anywhere your travels take you. Since protein is often the most difficult nutrient to get on-the-go, a pack of pistachios in every bag will ensure you always have healthy fats at the ready. 

Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT NASM Certified Personal Trainer
Matt Scheetz is a brand strategist at mindbodygreen. He’s a NASM-certified personal trainer, so he’s usually the person everyone comes to when they need a new workout routine. He’s...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

This Greens Powder Is A Major Energy-Enhancer, Say mbg Reviewers

Kristine Thomason
This Greens Powder Is A Major Energy-Enhancer, Say mbg Reviewers
Food Trends

Yes, You Can Freeze Eggs + How Long They Last In The Fridge

Abby Moore
Yes, You Can Freeze Eggs + How Long They Last In The Fridge
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

The 7 Best Coconut Oils For Allover Hydration (Your Smooth Skin Awaits!)

Alexandra Engler
The 7 Best Coconut Oils For Allover Hydration (Your Smooth Skin Awaits!)
Beauty

This Type Of Hair Removal Is Perfect For Sensitive Skin & You Can Do It At Home

Jamie Schneider
This Type Of Hair Removal Is Perfect For Sensitive Skin & You Can Do It At Home
Spirituality

Seated Meditation Not Your Thing? How To Make Your Movements More Mindful

Emma Loewe
Seated Meditation Not Your Thing? How To Make Your Movements More Mindful
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

What Having The Coronavirus Taught This Doctor About Faith & Surrender

Anna Yusim, M.D.
What Having The Coronavirus Taught This Doctor About Faith & Surrender
Sex

Is It Safe To Use Coconut Oil As Lube? Experts Weigh In

Abby Moore
Is It Safe To Use Coconut Oil As Lube? Experts Weigh In
Spirituality

Real Talk: Can You Have An Out-Of-Body Experience On Demand?

Sarah Regan
Real Talk: Can You Have An Out-Of-Body Experience On Demand?
Beauty

Propanediol Is Often In Clean Cosmetics — But Is It Safe? We Investigated

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Propanediol Is Often In Clean Cosmetics — But Is It Safe? We Investigated
Personal Growth

There's More Than One Way To Visualize: Here Are 4 Techniques To Try

Sarah Regan
There's More Than One Way To Visualize: Here Are 4 Techniques To Try
Recipes

3 Healthier-For-You Cocktails That Seem Fancy But Are Super Easy To Make

Emily Vikre, Ph.D.
3 Healthier-For-You Cocktails That Seem Fancy But Are Super Easy To Make
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/reasons-why-pistachios-healthy-weight

Your article and new folder have been saved!