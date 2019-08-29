"The most important thing you can do is to come up with a coping mechanism before you leave," says board-certified psychiatrist Indra Cidambi, M.D. "Have a plan in place before your trip, so if you feel anxiety coming on, you already know what you are going to do."

To start, make sure you are calm from the get-go, she says. Check in via mobile apps or fill out any form you might need to beforehand (like if you are coming back on an international flight, always fill out the customs form on the plane, not while you are waiting in line). And when you enter the airport, turn on your most calming, relaxing playlist. ("This will put you in a good mindset and distract you," she says.)

And if you feel anxiety coming on, there are a few easy techniques to try: Practice proper breathing using your stomach muscles, and reduce breathing through your chest (if you need to, use a paper bag, says Cidambi); count backward from 100 ("If you ask people to count upward, they can do it quickly, but doing it backward forces people to slow down," she says); if you have access to the restroom, sit on the toilet and put your head between your knees and breathe; splash your face with cold water to bring yourself into the moment ("When someone is having a panic attack, it's very difficult to talk them out of it; sometimes you need something physical to pull yourself out," she says).