Mike Roussell, PhD - author, speaker, and nutritional consultant— is known for transforming complex nutritional concepts into practical nutritional habits that his clients can use to ensure permanent weight loss and long lasting health.- holds a bachelors degree in biochemistry from Hobart College and a doctorate in nutrition from Pennsylvania State University. He runs a multimedia nutrition company that provides health and nutrition solutions directly to consumers and industry professionals.

Dr. Roussell’s robust academic background coupled with his broad range of experience from consulting with pharmaceutical and food companies, top rated fitness facilities, and individual clients that include NBA all-stars, Hollywood Stars, and Silicon Valley Executives give him the unique ability and experience to translate scientific findings into relevant and actionable strategies.

Dr. Mike serves on the Advisory Board for Men’s Health Magazine. In addition, having published over 500 articles on health and nutrition and appearing in over 150 TV segments as a nutrition expert, Dr. Mike has authored and/or served as the consulting nutritionist for 10 books including his most recent two books The MetaShred Diet and Strength: The Field Manual.