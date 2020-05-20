Why Complete Proteins Matter & The Easiest (Plant-Based!) Way To Get More Of Them 

A complete protein, or whole protein, is defined as a source of protein that contains significant levels of all nine essential amino acids.

There are 20 different amino acids that are considered to be the building blocks of protein, bonding together in a chain to form a protein. Eleven of these are produced in the body naturally, but the nine essential amino acids — histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylanlanine, threonine, tryptophan, and valine — are not, so we need to get them through food.

Many foods contain some, but not all, of these essential amino acids in various amounts. These are considered “incomplete” forms of protein and they can be mixed and matched to form a complete protein (for example, hummus + whole wheat pita bread = a delicious, plant-based complete protein snack).

But food combining isn’t always intuitive or simple, and single-source, whole food complete proteins are still the MVPs of the protein world, giving our body all nine essential amino acids in one easy hit.