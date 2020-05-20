This Pantry-Friendly Snack Doesn’t Just Hit The Spot — It’s A Nutritional Powerhouse 

Trips to the fridge and the pantry in between meals probably mean you’re on the hunt for a snack. But contrary to the inner dialogue inside your head debating what to munch on, you don’t actually have to choose between convenience, nutrition, and satisfying flavor—as long as you always have some pistachios on hand, that is.
Roasted American pistachios check all of these boxes. Don’t believe us? Here are eight reasons why these bright, crunchy nuts are the perfect snacking companion, no matter what you’re craving,
1. They’re small but satiating.
Unlike chips or cookies, a handful of pistachios has protein, fiber, and fat to help you feel full and satiated, which can help ward off lingering, relentless hunger — and all three snacks are crave-able, crunchable, and delicious. An ounce of roasted pistachios contains 6g of protein, 3g of fiber, and 11g of good, healthy fats. It’s this protein-fiber-fat combo that works together to slow digestion and signal your body that it is full—two keys for feeling more satiated.
2. Their serving size is unmatched.
For the record, an ounce of pistachios is no measly serving size, either. It contains 49 nuts—more nuts than any other in its class when it comes to a single serving! And bonus points for pistachios: Deshelling these little guys helps you eat them slower, too. Eating more nuts more slowly—for the same amount of calories—makes for a more mindful eating experience and can even help prevent overeating while in snack mode.
3. They’re a complete protein source.
Roasted pistachios don’t just pack in the protein (gram for gram, pistachios have as much protein as an egg). New research, using the Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score, shows that they do, in fact, contain all nine essential amino acids in the right quantities to be considered a complete protein source. Huzzah!
4. They’re super convenient.
Right out of the bag, you’ve got a healthy snack that you don’t have to refrigerate, heat up, or do anything to (unless you fancy sprinkling them with a little sea salt or other seasonings to spice things up). You can grab a handful of ready-to-eat roasted pistachios anytime you’re feeling hungry or in need of a boost. Plus, pistachios are the only complete plant protein that doesn’t require special preparation or refrigeration!
5. They’re a nutritious add-on to anything you’re craving.
Maybe you’re not in the mood for JUST nuts, and you’d rather enjoy a yogurt or your favorite salad. Pistachios make the perfect topping for both, as well as dozens of other foods and meals. They won’t just add nutty, earthy flavor and crunch, either: Pistachios are full of magnesium, potassium, and vitamin B-6—essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to function optimally.
6. They’re super versatile.
Self-acclaimed sweet tooths, listen up: Pistachios aren’t just for the salty crowd—they’re great as a sweet snack, too! Try this: Bake them with a little bit of cinnamon and coconut sugar to create a grain-free granola. On the other hand, if you want a savory snack, toss them in sea salt, olive oil, and maybe even some chili powder for an added kick.
7. They’re powerful antioxidants.
Pistachios are the only nut that contains anthocyanins—a flavonoid pigment that gives part of the pistachio its purple color, and they’re the same health-promoting antioxidants found in blueberries and pomegranates.
8. They don’t force you to choose between taste and nutrition.
Yes, you can have both! When it comes to foods that are most delicious in their most natural form, pistachios have earned their spot at the top of the list. Support your health and well-being with American grown pistachio—without sacrificing convenience or taste.