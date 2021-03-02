mindbodygreen

Yogurt Can Be Savory, Too: Here's A Nutritious Recipe To Try

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
This Savory Bowl Will Change The Way You Think About Yogurt

Image by Rachael Hartley, R.D. / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 2, 2021 — 2:05 AM

How many times have you added a dollop of yogurt to a bowl with sweet berries and nutty granola—but have you ever considered swapping those sweeter ingredients for the savory? Rachael Hartley, R.D. shares this inspired savory yogurt bowl idea in her new cookbook Gentle Nutrition, which shares non-diet healthy eating tips and recipes.

"I've always loved the convenience of yogurt and granola as a packable snack," she writes, "However, with my snacking preference leaning toward savory, it's rarely a snack I'm in the mood for." And thus, she thought up this tasty pairing. While this version is more of a snacking option, Hartley does say "To turn it into a light meal, you can add to it halved cherry tomatoes, sliced Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese and serve it with pita chips."

The mix of tart, salty, fresh, and creamy flavors make this yogurt bowl a super satisfying snack. But the variety also means there's plenty of nutrients: healthy fats from the avocado and olive oil, plus protein from the yogurt and chickpeas (and you can always make the roasted chickpeas yourself).

Savory Avocado & Cucumber Yogurt Bowl

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients

  • ½ to ¾ cup plain whole-milk or 2% Greek yogurt
  • ¼ avocado, diced
  • ¼ cup diced cucumbers 
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • Lemon juice
  • Grated lemon zest 
  • Store-bought roasted chickpea snacks
  • Chopped herbs, such as mint, dill, and/or basil
  • Flaky sea salt

Method

  1. Put the yogurt in a bowl and make a well in the center with the back of a spoon.
  2. Fill the well with the avocado and cucumber. Drizzle with some olive oil, a spritz of lemon juice, and a sprinkle of lemon zest.
  3. Garnish with a handful of roasted chickpeas, some fresh herbs, and a pinch of flaky salt.
Recipe & Food Photography from Rachael Hartley, RD of Gentle Nutrition

