How many times have you added a dollop of yogurt to a bowl with sweet berries and nutty granola—but have you ever considered swapping those sweeter ingredients for the savory? Rachael Hartley, R.D. shares this inspired savory yogurt bowl idea in her new cookbook Gentle Nutrition, which shares non-diet healthy eating tips and recipes.

"I've always loved the convenience of yogurt and granola as a packable snack," she writes, "However, with my snacking preference leaning toward savory, it's rarely a snack I'm in the mood for." And thus, she thought up this tasty pairing. While this version is more of a snacking option, Hartley does say "To turn it into a light meal, you can add to it halved cherry tomatoes, sliced Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese and serve it with pita chips."

The mix of tart, salty, fresh, and creamy flavors make this yogurt bowl a super satisfying snack. But the variety also means there's plenty of nutrients: healthy fats from the avocado and olive oil, plus protein from the yogurt and chickpeas (and you can always make the roasted chickpeas yourself).