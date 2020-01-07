When it comes to vegan dishes, flavor is key. That's why these dill roasted chickpeas are the perfect side, snack, or main dish (yes, really!), depending on your hunger level. With a significant amount of protein and fiber, these chickpeas will keep you full and satiated long after the meal is over.

You could roast these chickpeas and snack on them on-the-go (perfect to satisfy you during long car rides) or pair them with potato wedges and Brussels sprouts and assemble them into the filling, aesthetically-pleasing dish below. We assure you that the result is a plant-based bowl of heaven.