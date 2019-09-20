This Vegan Beetroot Curry Is Easy To Make & Bursting With Flavor

At mbg, we're always looking for new and creative ways to make our favorite meals. Enter Annie Nichols' Vegan Beetroot Curry: A take on a classic Indian dish that's jam-packed with veggies and fragrant flavors. The beets in this recipe are high in antioxidants and aid in liver detoxification, making this curry your ultimate staple for clean eating this fall.

What's more, this recipe includes tons of vitamin C with ingredients like ginger, lemon, and orange juice (hello, cold season!), and the cashew and peanut topping offers just the right amount of protein needed for a satisfying, nutrient-dense dinner, even if you decide to nix the tofu and leave the dish as is. The aromatic spices will make your kitchen smell so heavenly, and your friends and family will be shocked to know that whipping up this dish actually took no time at all (but you don't have to tell them that).