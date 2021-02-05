I'm A Holistic Health Coach & This Is One Food I Always Recommend To Clients

There's something magical about addressing health through an all-encompassing lens, and one of my favorite parts of being a holistic health coach is sharing these healthy discoveries with people. Whether it's addressing autoimmune conditions, inflammation, supplements, or food intolerances, I love sharing strategic well-being guidance for leading a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

A holistic approach considers so many factors—such as time management, stress, compassion, relationships, work-life balance, and, of course, food—when creating health goals. My role as a holistic health coach is to keep my clients' individual needs in mind, and recommend sustainable practices to bolster their well-being.