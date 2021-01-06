mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth
What A Health Coach Does To Make Lasting Changes In The New Year

What A Health Coach Does To Make Lasting Changes In The New Year

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
A Health Coach's 3-Step Approach For Making Changes That Actually Stick

Image by Lumina / Stocksy

January 6, 2021 — 17:03 PM

New Year’s Resolutions have a reputation of being overwhelming and unsustainable. Whether it's because our expectations are unrealistic or our motivations are misaligned, we often forget our resolutions by the end of the year. To break that pattern, mbg consulted meditation instructor and certified health coach Pilin Anice.

While Anice is giving herself space to stay connected to her existing practices, like daily meditation and yoga, she’s not setting any new resolutions for herself just yet. “I’m really just flowing,” she tells mbg. As many of us learned from 2020, plans can change and we have to be willing to go with the flow. 

“Last year was a lot, and just because the year changed doesn’t necessarily mean we have completely healed from the trauma of 2020,” Anice says. “It’s going to take some time, so continuing to be with ourselves in a loving, compassionate, and gentle way—without feeling like there’s pressure to activate these new resolutions—is important.” 

Acknowledging that this is her own perspective, Anice says, “if you have the space to set a new intention or goal, definitely do so.” To embark on that journey, she recommends sticking to this 3-step formula, which has helped her create lasting changes in the past:

1. Find inspiration

Plenty of people set out to form new habits out of motivation, but according to Anice, inspiration should come first. It doesn’t take a silent retreat, a surreal vacation, or even hitting rock-bottom for inspiration to strike. Those aha moments can occur in the ordinary—it just takes reflection. 

Unplugging from external distractions can nurture the space to find your purpose, she explains. Journal, create vision boards, or simply sit quietly with yourself and see what comes to mind. 

In these moments of stillness, “Ask yourself: What inspires me? What brings me joy? What elicits a response of excitement in me?,” she suggests. “Your deep wisdom already knows. You just have to get still enough to listen.” 

Advertisement

2. Act on it

After finding your inspiration, determine how often you want to engage in that practice: daily, weekly, bi-weekly, etc., then schedule it in. “If you don’t schedule something, you’re not going to do it,” she says. These moments are not just about sticking to goals, they’re about creating joy for yourself so don’t limit your capabilities from the get-go. 

Daily practices may seem daunting, but it’s OK to start small. Some days may warrant 50-minute practices, while others may be limited to 5. “Celebrate those small victories once you get going,” she says. 

3. Be compassionate with yourself

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Launch or expand your own business as a Functional Nutrition Coach.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Some days may require rest, stillness, and even a bit of indulgence. If you lose track of your goals, be gentle with yourself first. “That’s going to happen. It takes time to build new habits,” Anice assures us. 

If you find yourself regressing constantly or struggling to stick to your goals, accountability can make a huge difference. Seek help from a health coach, a friend, or a like-minded group who can support you on your journey. 

“Understand that we all have those moments where we fall down. If you miss a day, it’s OK. Pick it up the next day,” she says. “This is a season for self-compassion, grace for yourself, and love for yourself. No self sabotage for 2021."

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

Are You An Introvert, Extrovert, Or Something In Between? A Quiz To Find Out

Sarah Regan
Are You An Introvert, Extrovert, Or Something In Between? A Quiz To Find Out
Personal Growth

7 Ways To Brew More Joy Into Your Morning Coffee Routine

Alexandra Engler
7 Ways To Brew More Joy Into Your Morning Coffee Routine
Recipes

11 Nutrient-Packed Soups To Make For Healthy Lunches All Week

Eliza Sullivan
11 Nutrient-Packed Soups To Make For Healthy Lunches All Week
Food Trends

3 Lessons We Can Learn From Latin America's Health Food Trends of 2020

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
3 Lessons We Can Learn From Latin America's Health Food Trends of 2020
Personal Growth

Why You Should Set Intentions Instead Of Resolutions, From A Monk

Pedram Shojai
Why You Should Set Intentions Instead Of Resolutions, From A Monk
Routines

To Wear Shoes Or Not? Here Are The At-Home Workouts You Can Do Barefoot

Abby Moore
To Wear Shoes Or Not? Here Are The At-Home Workouts You Can Do Barefoot
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

This RD's Easy Snack Bar Sneaks In Skin-Healthy Nutrients & Keeps You Full

Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH
This RD's Easy Snack Bar Sneaks In Skin-Healthy Nutrients & Keeps You Full
Motivation

Just 11 Minutes Of This Type Of Exercise Can Help You Live Longer

Sarah Regan
Just 11 Minutes Of This Type Of Exercise Can Help You Live Longer
Recipes

How To Make Healthy Grain-Free Chicken Tenders (With A Surprising Ingredient)

Eliza Sullivan
How To Make Healthy Grain-Free Chicken Tenders (With A Surprising Ingredient)
Change-Makers

Teenage Climate Activists Share Their Plans For The Planet In 2021

Emma Loewe
Teenage Climate Activists Share Their Plans For The Planet In 2021
Beauty

OK, So You've Over-Exfoliated: 5 Expert Tips To Soothe Angry Skin

Jamie Schneider
OK, So You've Over-Exfoliated: 5 Expert Tips To Soothe Angry Skin
Healthy Weight

4 Research-Backed Ways I Shed Stubborn Weight When Nothing Else Worked

Jason Wachob
4 Research-Backed Ways I Shed Stubborn Weight When Nothing Else Worked
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/health-coach-tips-for-lasting-change-new-year

Your article and new folder have been saved!