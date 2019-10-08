A leading functional medicine practitioner, Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, is an expert when it comes to analyzing the underlying factors of chronic disease. In his practice, he customizes health programs for thyroid issues, autoimmune conditions, hormonal dysfunctions, digestive disorders, and brain problems. And with this impressive résumé, it's no surprise he was named one of the top 50 functional medicine and integrative doctors in the nation.

When I sat down with Cole on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, I was so excited to hear details about his upcoming book, The Inflammation Spectrum. In this book, Cole educates readers on how people differ in terms of an inflammatory response, as well as urges us to discover how our bodies respond to certain lifestyle practices, both positively and negatively.

Another component Cole mentions is the fact that there are certain markers of inflammation that might look "normal" to the average eye, when really these signs can be crucial for diagnosing and treating certain inflammatory conditions. Here are four common signs of inflammation we may be overlooking, according to Cole: