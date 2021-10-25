While it's tempting to think snoring is no big deal, that's not always the case. In addition to being annoying and disruptive to you and anyone you share a bed with, loud snoring on a regular basis can be (about 50 percent of the time) a symptom of obstructive sleep apnea, a condition in which muscles in the back of the throat fail to keep the airway open, resulting in brief but repeated interruptions in breathing.