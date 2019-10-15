Do you find yourself groggy and irritable during the day, despite getting what you think is plenty of shut-eye? While it could be tempting to chalk up your symptoms to energy-draining conditions like HPA axis dysfunction (previously known as adrenal fatigue) or hypothyroidism, you could potentially be dealing with something else entirely: snoring—which can seriously mess with sleep quality!

Snoring affects half of the population, and 25 percent of adults are habitual snorers, many of whom don't even know it unless their partner tells them (or, you know, slaps them). And while it's tempting to think snoring is no big deal, that's not always the case.

In addition to being supremely annoying and disruptive to you and anyone you share a bed with, loud snoring on a regular basis can be (about 50 percent of the time) a symptom of obstructive sleep apnea, a condition in which muscles in the back of the throat fail to keep the airway open, resulting in brief but repeated interruptions in breathing. You need to seek out professional treatment for sleep apnea, as it can lead to serious issues such as high blood pressure, heart disease, depression, and forgetfulness.

More often than not, though, snoring has a somewhat less serious cause, and there are plenty of natural ways you can reduce it or stop it altogether. In fact, putting an end to this noisy condition is sometimes simply a matter of tweaking your sleep position, or getting your eating, drinking, and shut-eye habits in check.

Here, learn how to tell if you snore in the first place, plus various ways to stop snoring immediately, permanently, and naturally.