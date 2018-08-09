A Blood Sugar Crash + 4 Other Reasons You're Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night

I’ve had patients do everything under the sun to improve their sleep, only to discover the real culprit was a medication. Several prescription and over-the-counter medications affect sleep architecture, making it harder to sleep through the night. If you take benzodiazepines (e.g., Xanax, Klonopin), stimulants (e.g., Adderall, Vyvanse), SSRIs, over-the-counter cold medicine, or even sleep aids like Ambien, they may be negatively affecting your sleep. If you want to make changes, always work closely with your health care provider to taper off your medication safely.

A final thought on middle insomnia: Some versions of middle insomnia are perfectly normal and healthy. Recent research points to the idea that humans used to sleep in two four-hour chunks, with a period of wakefulness in the middle of the night called middle sleep. Supposedly we only started sleeping in consolidated eight-hour blocks with the Industrial Revolution, when time became our most precious resource. If you suspect that your middle insomnia is normal, embrace it, but use it wisely. Use this time to meditate, journal, do a breathing exercise, have sex, or read a book by candlelight. Avoid letting your eyes see artificial light, and, whatever you do, don’t taint this sacred time with the phone. The light from the phone will trick your brain into thinking the sun is rising, and this can disrupt your circadian rhythm.

Ready for it? Here's a crash course for improving your sleep.