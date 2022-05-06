To eat a bedtime snack or not to eat a bedtime snack? That's the question. On the one hand, going to bed on an empty stomach can activate cortisol, the stress hormone. But on the other, eating certain foods too close to bedtime can disrupt your sleep, too. For some more insight on which snacks to go for—and which ones to avoid—we asked registered dietitian Julie Stefanski, M.Ed., RDN.