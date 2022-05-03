If you're a big fan of spicy foods, you might be better off saving them for lunch or an early dinner, Stefanski tells mbg.

That's because your favorite curry can mess with digestion, even in the middle of the night after you've already fallen asleep. Spicy foods also have high levels of capsaicin, a phytochemical that increases metabolism and thermogenic (calorie burn for heat), which can also interfere with some people's sleep.