Alkaline & Acidic Foods Chart: Understanding The pH Spectrum Of Food
Alkaline & Acidic Foods Chart: Understanding The pH Spectrum Of Food

Alkaline & Acidic Foods Chart: Understanding The pH Spectrum Of Food

Last updated on October 18, 2019

The body maintains a delicate pH balance. Technically, pH is a measure of the hydrogen ion concentration in solution. The pH scale runs from 0-14. Neutral pH is 7.0. The higher the pH (greater than 7) the more alkaline or basic, while a pH lower than 7 is acidic. Here's a primer on what foods are more acidic or alkaline.

Acidic Foods And Drinks

Some foods that are especially acidic, or with a pH of 4 or less, include:

  • Carbonated water, soda, and energy drinks
  • Certain dairy products
  • Grains
  • Sugar
  • Alcohol
  • Some meats
Alkaline Foods And Drinks

As for foods that are considered alkaline or low-acid foods, here are a few you could consider in your diet:

  • Most vegetables
  • Most fruits
  • Most beans and lentils
  • Soy
  • Fats like olive oil and avocados

For some more examples of which foods are more acidic or alkaline, check out this infographic of the pH spectrum. Note: The graphic details which foods have an acidic or alkalizing effect on the body, rather than the pH level of the foods themselves. For example, some foods (like lemons and limes) have a rather acidic pH, yet they actually have an alkalizing effect on the body.

Alkaline & Acidic Foods Chart: Understanding The pH Spectrum

What is balanced pH?

Proper pH levels vary throughout your body. Saliva ranges between 6.2 to 7.6, while urine is normally more acid, especially in the morning due to the metabolic process of preparing for elimination. Health hint: when using pH strips to test your urine ignore the first morning pee reading—start with your next bathroom visit.

For good health, ideal blood pH levels need to be slightly alkaline (between 7.365 and 7.45). Sounds simple right? But not quite. That’s because the pH scale is logarithmic, meaning the difference between each whole number is equal to ten not so. Therefore a pH of six is ten times more acidic than a pH of seven. So it takes ten times the amount of alkalinity to neutralize an acid. For example, a jump from 7 to 6, for example, would take ten times the amount of alkalinity to neutralize. 7 to 5 = 100 times. 7 to 4 = 1000 times. 7 to 3 = 10,000 times.

Our bodies actually do a great job of keeping our blood pH exactly where it needs to be. Foods likely don’t have a significant influence on pH levels. But more alkaline foods like leafy greens, sprouts, avocados, and other powerhouse plant foods provide our bodies with essential vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals. The acidic side of the pH scale also includes healthful foods like tomatoes, whole grains, and beans. Foods that are often considered less health promoting like animal products and refined carbs also fall on the acidic side of the scale, and should be eaten in moderation. 

Your body does go through a complicated process to make sure your blood pH stays balanced. All you have to do is eat a balanced diet to support your body’s natural processes! 

