Alkaline & Acidic Foods Chart: Understanding The pH Spectrum Of Food

If there's no good research to support this diet, why are some people so in favor of it? Well, it is true that being in an acidic state can be dangerous. Having increased acidity in the blood (acidosis3 ) can lead to the leaching of calcium from our bones, as the body uses this mineral to neutralize the excess acidity, thereby increasing the risk of osteoporosis. An acidic environment in the body can impair the immune system's functionality and have a negative impact on muscle health4 .