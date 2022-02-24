These Surprising Phytonutrients Support Longevity, Metabolism & More*

Citrus bioflavonoids can be found in the pulp of citrus fruits, but “they’re more abundant in the rind,” notes Jamie Alan, Ph.D., associate professor of pharmacology and toxicology at Michigan State University.

They also show up in some specialized vitamin C supplements as bioactives that complement vitamin C and help protect it from oxidation.*

“The reason why citrus bioflavonoids pair nicely with vitamin C is because of the synergy that occurs between the two when found in nature—as in when consumed in citrus fruits,” Scheller says. “More utility and benefits of these antioxidants occur when they work together, versus using vitamin C alone, as the bioflavonoids are suggested to help with vitamin C absorption in the body.”*