These Surprising Phytonutrients Support Longevity, Metabolism & More*

"They're not vitamins or minerals, but they're unique," says Zhaoping Li, M.D., Ph.D., nutrition researcher, professor of medicine, and chief of the Division of Clinical Nutrition at the University of California, Los Angeles. "These are the compounds that the plant has developed to protect itself from oxidation. Humans have evolved to take advantage of those compounds the plants produce and use them to protect us as well."* (In case you needed one more reason to eat more plant-centric!)