Quercetin belongs to a group of plant compounds called flavonoids. Like all flavonoids, quercetin acts as an antioxidant in your body and scavenges for free radicals. It also helps shut off inflammation which causes oxidative damage and can contribute to a host of health problems, including cancer, heart disease, and Alzeimer’s disease, to name a few.

Research has also connected quercetin to allergy-relief and some pretty serious immune support. According to Vincent Pedre, M.D., board-certified internist, part of the reason quercetin supports your immune system is because it acts as a prebiotic, feeding the good bugs in your gut.

“It also augments the effects of vitamin C, synergistically helping to prevent over-activation of mast cells, which secrete histamine when the body is inflamed,” Pedre previously told mbg. “Not to mention, quercetin acts as a zinc shuttle, getting natural antiviral zinc into cells where it can help mitigate viral replication.”