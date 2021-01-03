On average, people get around 5 to 40 milligrams of quercetin per day through their diet, but if you eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, it's likely that you're getting closer to 200 to 500 milligrams. There's no magical number for how much quercetin you should be getting daily, but most supplements recommend dosages between 500 and 1,000 milligrams per day—and that's the dosage many studies on quercetin's benefits mention, too.