 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
When It Comes To Vitamin C Absorption, Form & Function Matter
|
Expert Reviewed When It Comes To Vitamin C Absorption, Form & Function Matter

When It Comes To Vitamin C Absorption, Form & Function Matter

Josey Murray
mbg Contributing Writer By Josey Murray
mbg Contributing Writer
Josey Murray is a freelance writer focused on inclusive wellness, joyful movement, mental health, and the like.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Woman Holding an Orange

Image by Aleksandra Jankovic / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 18, 2022 — 9:26 AM

Supplements can feel kind of complicated. You have to decide not only which supplements to add to your wellness routine and which brand to buy from but also understand some of that "science-y stuff" so you can be sure the nutrient will be absorbed in your system to reap its intended benefits

For some vitamins, that means taking the supplement with food or a fat; for others, it just means taking it at a certain time of day.

When it comes to vitamin C, knowing how the essential nutrient is absorbed and utilized can be the difference between closing the vitamin C insufficiency gap (which affects 42% of the U.S. adult population, by the way) and all of that good vitamin C going down the drain (literally).

So, let's break down how one overlooked vitamin is absorbed by the body and what you can do to make sure your body makes the most of this immune-supporting, collagen-promoting antioxidant.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How does the body use vitamin C?

vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(25)
vitamin C potency+

First, a reminder about what vitamin C does. Even though vitamin C is colloquially synonymous with immune support, this vitamin does more than just help you feel your best.* 

"Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin that also serves as an antioxidant. It supports several important functions within the body—including proper immune system function, tissue healing, collagen formation, maintenance of bones and cartilage, and optimal absorption of iron. Due to its antioxidant capacity, it also serves to combat oxidative stress within the body,"* says Alexander Michels, Ph.D., clinical research coordinator at the Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University.

How is vitamin C absorbed? 

"Vitamin C is absorbed in the small intestine where there's a group of different proteins there that can take it up," explains Michels. That's easy enough—so what's all the fuss about vitamin C absorption, then? 

Well, the vitamin C in foods (and many supplements) is a form called ascorbic acid. According to Michels, the potential challenge with absorption of ascorbic acid (at high doses) is that it's easily saturated—take a concentrated amount of vitamin C in this form at one time and you're unlikely to absorb the excess.

However, here's the important distinction: When the intestine is faced with lower levels of ascorbic acid (i.e., less than about 400 milligrams), an active transport system absorbs the vitamin C (i.e., moves the nutrient through the gut and into the bloodstream, to where it's needed in the body).

As soon as these active transports become overwhelmed, passive diffusion takes over to absorb the rest of the vitamin C (which is a fairly inefficient process). The truth is that absorption isn't as easy as it sounds, and the fact that ascorbic acid appears to have a ceiling for absorption, that can make it difficult to glean all the benefits of higher potency formulas (if they feature the ascorbic acid form).

Plus, vitamin C is water-soluble, meaning it dissolves in water (as the name suggests), but this type of vitamin can't be stored in your body for later use.

You may be more familiar with the process of fat-soluble vitamins—including D, E, A, and K—which are absorbed and stored in tissue. Alternatively, excess water-soluble vitamins are discarded, leaving you to start fresh every day.

Your body can handle around 300 to 400 milligrams of the purely ascorbic acid form of vitamin C at a time according to Michels (which is a genuinely useful, lower dose found in foods, multivitamins, and other multi-ingredient complexes), but with higher doses, less is absorbed.

"This is more than enough capacity to absorb most of the vitamin C you get from food, but supplements can be a different story," he explains. Because of the saturation phenomenon, the rest of that valuable vitamin C from an ascorbic acid supplement, for example, will theoretically be flushed down the toilet (i.e., you'll just pee it out).

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to optimize absorption.

When you're taking a supplement, you want to make sure that your body actually uses it. If you're taking purely ascorbic acid (at doses above 300 to 400 milligrams per serving), Michels recommends maximizing your vitamin C absorption by splitting up your dose of vitamin C throughout the day.

"Take it in two or three doses," he reports. That way, your system can more intentionally and actively absorb all of that essential C. 

When it comes to taking a higher dose of vitamin C (since much of the scientific studies, particularly for vitamin C's impact on immune response, are at 500 milligrams, 1,000 milligrams, and higher) and making sure you're absorbing most of those milligrams, choosing the right form of vitamin C is the key. mindbodygreen's vitamin C potency+ utilizes a unique and clinically researched trio of vitamin C, lipids, and citrus bioflavonoids for this exact reason. 

PureWay-C™ is the scientifically advanced form in this premium, vegan vitamin C product, delivering a vitamin-C-lipid-citrus bioflavonoid complex developed by scientists to increase vitamin C absorption and prolong blood and tissue retention of vitamin C.*

Essentially, it combines citrus bioflavonoids (the compounds in fruits like oranges) with lipid metabolites (i.e., fatty acids from rice bran), which allows for C to pass through the lipid membranes of cells more easily. 

And boom—the result is a 233% higher cellular absorption rate of vitamin C than ascorbic acid.*† Because it is more rapidly absorbed, it leads to higher serum vitamin C levels (i.e. promoting vitamin C sufficiency most effectively!) as well as a greater reduction of oxidative stress markers.*†

The takeaway.

When you don't have a trusty friend who majored in chemistry to explain to you why lipid metabolites and citrus bioflavonoids allow for better vitamin C absorption and stability, doing the dirty work (aka the research) about the processes of essential vitamins yourself is crucial to make sure you aren't flushing your supplements down the drain.* 

The key to vitamin C is to check on your dosage, time doses of ascorbic acid throughout the day, and make sure your supplement is doing some of that absorption work for you (like mbg's vitamin C potency+).* When you know more about your supplements, your supplements can actually do much more for you.

† PureWay-C™ research has demonstrated superior cellular uptake & retention rates, serum response, and bioactivity compared to other forms of vitamin C (e.g., ascorbic acid, calcium ascorbate, Ester-C).If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
vitamin C potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(25)
vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(25)
vitamin C potency+
Josey Murray
Josey Murray mbg Contributing Writer
Josey Murray is a freelance writer focused on inclusive wellness, joyful movement, mental health, and the like. A graduate of Wellesley College, where she studied English and Creative...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I'm A Nutrition PhD: These Are Hands Down The Best Supplements For Concentration

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
I'm A Nutrition PhD: These Are Hands Down The Best Supplements For Concentration
Integrative Health

I'm A Gastroenterologist: Here Are The 2 Main Reasons You're Constipated

Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI
I'm A Gastroenterologist: Here Are The 2 Main Reasons You're Constipated
Recipes

This No-Bake Chocolate Fudge Is Hiding A Secret Healthy Ingredient

Jamie Schneider
This No-Bake Chocolate Fudge Is Hiding A Secret Healthy Ingredient
Beauty

The 7 Hottest Summer Nail Colors Of 2022, According To Experts

Jamie Schneider
The 7 Hottest Summer Nail Colors Of 2022, According To Experts
Home

Stop Counting Macros: These Keto Meal Delivery Services Will Do It For You

Braelyn Wood
Stop Counting Macros: These Keto Meal Delivery Services Will Do It For You
Beauty

These Tips Will Make Your Self-Tanner Last 10x Longer

Hannah Frye
These Tips Will Make Your Self-Tanner Last 10x Longer
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Exactly What Causes Hairline Pimples + How To Remedy Them, From Experts

Hannah Frye
Exactly What Causes Hairline Pimples + How To Remedy Them, From Experts
Functional Food

7 Superfoods To Help Enhance Your Energy Levels (No Coffee Required!)

Olivia Giacomo
7 Superfoods To Help Enhance Your Energy Levels (No Coffee Required!)
Personal Growth

5 Journals To Kickstart Your Gratitude Practice + Exactly How To Use Them

Emma Loewe
5 Journals To Kickstart Your Gratitude Practice + Exactly How To Use Them
Functional Food

This Take On The Mediterranean Diet May Be Even Better For You

Lindsay Boyers
This Take On The Mediterranean Diet May Be Even Better For You
Sex

This Easy Sex Position Allows For Super-Deep Penetration (Read: Intense Orgasms)

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
This Easy Sex Position Allows For Super-Deep Penetration (Read: Intense Orgasms)
Beauty

Want An Even Complexion Without Heavy Makeup? You've Got To Try This

Hannah Frye
Want An Even Complexion Without Heavy Makeup? You've Got To Try This
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/factors-that-impact-vitamin-c-absorption
vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
vitamin C potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!