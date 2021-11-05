There Are So Many Multivitamin Options Out There—How To Pick The Right One

Multis come in a wide variety of different formulations and forms (think capsules versus liquids versus gummies), and not all are created equal, points out health coach and dietitian Jessica Cording, R.D., C.D.N., author of The Little Book of Game-Changers.

Unless you have issues swallowing pills, Cording recommends steering clear of gummy multivitamins. “They often contain added sugar and can contribute extra carbohydrates and calories to your diet,” she says. Typically, gummy multis also fall short on a bunch of nutrients (particularly minerals, which can be bulky), so they ultimately don't provide as complete a spectrum of vitamins and minerals as multivitamins that are packaged up in other forms, adds Ferira.

Gummies aside, many multi formulas may also contain unhelpfully small amounts of important nutrients—or leave certain nutrients out completely. “It’s definitely possible to have too much of a good thing or not enough of what you’re after,” Cording says. That’s why she recommends reading the label on potential multivitamins to check how much of your recommended daily value of certain nutrients they provide. (Again, minerals often get the boot here! Which isn't ideal considering many Americans don't get enough of them as is, and this can be especially true for certain dietary patterns...think vegetarians, vegans, and iron needs).

Otherwise, “I would pay attention to the overall formula features: Is it vegan, GMO-free, gluten-free?," suggests Ferira. "Then, check the ‘other ingredients’ list. How long is it? Shorter is better because that means fewer additives."