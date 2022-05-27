7 Surprising Vitamin C Benefits That Go Beyond Skin Health & Immune Function

Vitamin C is known for its vastly important immune support and positive impact on your skin health, but the truth is that there’s a lot more to this water-soluble vitamin.* Vitamin C plays a role in everything from how well your joints move to your overall mood, making this a nutrient you don’t want to skimp on (it is nutritionally essential, after all).*

Unfortunately, 46% of U.S. adults aren’t getting enough vitamin C daily from their diet alone. In other words, there’s a 50/50 chance you’re missing out on the whole-body benefits that vitamin C has to offer.

Making sure you get the right levels of vitamin C through diet and supplementation can make a big impact not just on skin elasticity and the function of your immune system, but your overall well-being as well.*

Still skeptical? Keep reading for seven vitamin C perks we’re willing to bet you’re not aware of.