4 Benefits Of Celery Juice + How To Make It Even Healthier
Celery juice may have once been an Instagram fad, but it appears to be here to stay. And for good reason—these lean mean green veggies have some health perks. You can get similar benefits from eating them but for those who don’t like the texture, juicing is a way to consume celery in a healthy, non-processed way.
Here are the top health benefits of celery juice, plus some tips for preparing it at home to maximize nutrition and minimize kitchen waste.
Benefits of celery juice.
It hydrates you.
If you struggle to drink enough water during the day, celery juice can be an alternative to making sure you’re getting enough fluids. “Celery juice can be an easy way to help you meet your hydration goals without adding lots of sugar to your diet,” says Amanda Sauceda, RDN. “That’s because celery juice is almost 95% water!” That high water content is exactly why it’s so good for juicing, adds Abby Cannon, RD.
Celery juice is chock full of vitamins.
“Whole celery contains essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, K, C, B vitamins (folate), beta-carotene (a precursor to vitamin A), calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, manganese, phosphorus, phytonutrients, and fiber,” says Cannon.
“When juicing celery, some of those essential nutrients and phytonutrients remain in the juice and provide health benefits,” Sauceda adds.
Celery also contains polyphenols, and a high intake of polyphenol-rich foods has been linked to a lower risk of chronic diseases caused by oxidative stress1 (i.e. cardiovascular disease and diabetes).
It has anti-inflammatory properties.
Cannon says it’s important to note that of the few studies conducted around celery, all are centered around the whole (or part) of the vegetable, not the juice itself. However, depending on how it’s made, many of the properties that make up the whole vegetable are transferred when juiced. One review found that antioxidant levels in celery were significant enough to aid in removing free radicals and inflammation in the body2.
It may help lower blood pressure.
“Whole celery acts as a natural diuretic, which means it helps reduce water retention and may lower blood pressure,” says Cannon.
In a preclinical study, researchers looked at the effect of celery seed extract on rats’ blood pressure and found that it lowered blood pressure and increased heart rate in hypertensive rats3.
Additional research found that a 6-month regimen of celery juice given to a 74-year-old man with hypertension lowered his blood pressure from 150/80mmHG to 118/82mmHG4 with no other lifestyle modifications made in the process. This may be due to celery’s high potassium profile, which Sauceda says aids in regulating blood pressure.
How to make celery juice at home.
With a juicer:
Making celery juice at home is as simple as adding celery stalks to your juicer and pressing the start button. You can also add ingredients like ginger, fruit, and citrus to boost the flavor.
“Invest in a high-quality juicer that produces the maximum amount of juice and very little byproduct or waste,” advises Cannon. “This ensures you’re getting the most nutrition out of the juicing process. If you can, avoid juicers made primarily of plastic–especially juicers where the plastic comes in contact with the vegetables.”
Without a juicer:
If you don’t have a juicer, Sauceda says you can use a blender. “This can preserve more of the fiber content, which is beneficial for digestive health,” she says.
Drink the juice right away, or store it in the fridge for up to three days.
The nutritional value of celery juice.
Wondering exactly how celery juice stacks up nutritionally? One cup of celery juice includes5:
- Calories: 33 kcals
- Carbs: 7 grams
- Fat: .4 grams
- Protein: 1.6 grams
- Sugar: 3 grams
- Folate: 85 mcg (21% of the Daily Value)
- Potassium: 614 mg (13% of the Daily Value)
- Vitamin K: 69 mcg (58% of the Daily Value)
Side effects of celery juice.
“For those with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) celery juice could be irritating because it is high in FODMAPs—forms of carbohydrates that can sometimes contribute to digestive discomfort,” says Sauceda.
Cannon adds that you should avoid celery juice if you’re taking sedatives, thyroid medications, blood clotting medications, or blood pressure medications. And if you need to watch your sodium intake, 1 cup of celery juice contains 189 mg of sodium, so it may not be the best drink for you.
Sustainability of celery juice & how to minimize waste.
Aim to use organic celery for your juicing when you can. “Celery is on the Environmental Working Group’s Dirty Dozen list, meaning it has a high pesticide residue,” says Cannon. “If consuming celery juice from conventionally grown celery, you’re likely consuming pesticides with it.”
To make your juicing habit more sustainable, you can also find ways to use up the whole celery–even the part you're not drinking. “Use the pulp to make crackers, muffins, and bread. You can also feed it to your pets!” Cannon recommends. “If you don’t make anything with the pulp, compost it.”
FAQ
What happens if I drink celery juice every day?
Celery juice is safe to consume daily unless you have the preexisting health conditions mentioned above. Not sure if it’s a smart choice for you? It doesn’t hurt to ask a physician first.
How long before I feel the benefits of celery juice?
“There are no studies that examine how much celery juice yields benefits,” says Cannon. “Your best bet is to start by drinking 6 to 8 ounces and see how you feel, or if you even like it!”
Are there benefits of celery juice first thing in the morning?
Because it’s incredibly hydrating, it’s not a bad idea to have a cup of celery juice in the morning. This is especially true if your first drink is usually a cup of coffee. Celery juice will leave you more hydrated to start your day.
How do I incorporate celery juice into my diet?
Cannon says to treat it as a form of hydration. “It’s not a miracle drink that will cure you of all ailments. But, if you enjoy it, have it within the context of an overall healthy diet – one rich in a variety of vegetables, fruits, protein, fiber, and whole grains.”
The takeaway.
Is celery juice a safe, healthy beverage for many? You bet. Will it whittle your waistline and work other miracles? Probably not. As long as you use celery juice to stay hydrated and continue to eat a balanced diet, you’ll ensure you’re getting the proper amount of nutrients every day. And if celery juice ends up not being your thing, here’s some other green juices that can be beneficial to your health.
Colleen Travers is a freelance writer and editor who specializes in health, nutrition, diet, fitness, and wellness trends for various publications and brands. Her work has appeared in Reader's Digest, SHAPE, Fit Pregnancy, Food Network, and more. She lives on Long Island with her two kids, two rescue pets, and husband.