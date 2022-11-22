Celery juice may have once been an Instagram fad, but it appears to be here to stay. And for good reason—these lean mean green veggies have some health perks. You can get similar benefits from eating them but for those who don’t like the texture, juicing is a way to consume celery in a healthy, non-processed way.

Here are the top health benefits of celery juice, plus some tips for preparing it at home to maximize nutrition and minimize kitchen waste.