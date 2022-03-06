That being said, there are some green juices that are more beneficial than others. “The healthier juices have more green vegetables and herbs, and less fruit,” says functional nutritionist Luciana Godoi M.S., R.D., LDN. “Essentially, you would want to choose low-sugar juice full of antioxidants.” She recommends spinach, kale, celery, broccoli, and wheatgrass as a starting point.

Leafy greens, which are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients, are essential to maximizing the nutritional value of your green juice. They’re also rich in chlorophyll, the compound that puts the “green” in green juice. Chlorophyll not only gives greens their color, it’s a powerful antioxidant and can help support your body's natural detoxification pathways. The darker the green vegetable, the more chlorophyll it contains.

Spinach is a great choice because it’s high in carotenoids and phytonutrients, according to Godoi. It’s also pretty mild in flavor, so it goes down easily.

Manisha Mittal, M.D., a board-certified integrative medicine doctor, calls out herbs as a great addition, too. Her favorites are parsley, mint, and cilantro.