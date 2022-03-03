On the top of my list are industrial seed oils which are ingredients in just about every boxed food that’s marketed as “healthy." Oils like canola, vegetable, soybean, and corn oils are so ubiquitous in your food system because they come mostly from government-subsidized crops, which makes them cheap and plentiful. The problem with these oils is that they are extremely high in omega-6 polyunsaturated fats (PUFA).

While omega-6s aren't inherently bad, when we have too many omega-6s compared to omega-3s, that becomes a major problem. In this case, the omega-6s mess with the anti-inflammatory properties of omega-3s, which can result in inflammation in the body.

These oils are also highly processed, often with industrial solvents. I barely consider them to be food. Instead, look for snacks made with coconut oil and avocado oil.