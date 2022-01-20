Because palm sugar often goes by the name coconut palm sugar, the two are easy to confuse, but the sweeteners couldn't be more different. The two sugars come from different plants and have different harvesting methods (palm sugar is derived from boiling sap from palm flowers until it's reduced to sugar granules, but it's also sold as a paste). While both palm sugar and coconut sugar have notes of caramel, some describe palm sugar as having smoky overtones.