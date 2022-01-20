Despite its name, coconut sugar won't quite make any of your baked goods taste like a piña colada—it comes from coconut tree flower buds rather than the meat itself. "Coconut sugar is a natural sugar made from coconut palm sap," dietitian-nutritionist Dana K. Monsees, M.S., CNS, LDN previously told mbg. "It's also referred to as coconut palm sugar or coconut palm sap in liquid form." The taste is more similar to brown sugar, and resembles raw sugar, with a brown tint and smaller granules.

Coconut sugar is less processed than table sugar: The sap is dried and packaged without any additional processing and thus retains more nutrients like iron, zinc, and magnesium along with other polyphenols, explains Catherine Perez, R.D., founder of Plant Based R.D.

That said, Shanthi Appelö, R.D. says: "It's not a health food and shouldn't be consumed in excess."

Here's how they stack up nutritionally: