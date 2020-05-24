Everything You Need To Know About Coconut Sugar

If the two are almost nutritionally identical, what’s the potential upside to using one over the other? “In the refining process of white sugar, it is stripped from all of its vitamins and minerals,” Fineberg explains. “Coconut sugar does not go through as rigorous a refining process, therefore it contains trace amounts of minerals. That being said, you would need to eat a lot of sugar to receive any measurable benefits from those minerals.” Some of the minerals you will find in coconut sugar—albeit, in small amounts—include iron, zinc, calcium, and potassium, along with short-chain fatty acids.

The nutritional stats don’t seem to indicate much of a difference between coconut sugar and regular cane sugar, but are their benefits on any other level? “Coconut sugar is lower on the glycemic index (GI) than cane sugar or even maple sugar,” says New York City–based holistic nurse practitioner Victoria Albina, N.P., MPH. Foods with a lower GI are more slowly absorbed, thereby reducing the health-damaging insulin spike.”

To Albina’s point, research indicates that the GI value of coconut sugar is 35 ± 4, while white cane sugar (sucrose) is 65 ± 4. Researchers believe this lower value may make coconut sugar a more appealing option for people with diabetes or those seeking out a sweetener that doesn’t drastically affect their glucose levels. However, additional research is necessary.

Beyond the nutritional numbers, coconut sugar may be a preferable choice for some for other reasons. “Coconut sugar is an alternative to cane sugar, tends to not be genetically modified, and is usually not bleached,” Albina says. “Another benefit to coconut sugar is that it is a more environmentally sustainable choice than palm sugar or cane sugar.