Uncomfortable digestive issues are the worst. And if you’re on the hunt to alleviate your stomach woes, you’re probably wondering if digestive enzymes or probiotics can help you (after all, they both get a lot of hype).

While the two are different, both are vital to your digestive health.* And the best one for you depends on what’s going on in your body. Here, we break down the difference between digestive enzymes and probiotics, plus how to figure out which is best for you.