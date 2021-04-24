mindbodygreen

Digestive Enzymes Vs. Probiotics: Doctors Explain The Differences + Which Might Be Best For You
|
Medically Reviewed Digestive Enzymes Vs. Probiotics: Doctors Explain The Differences + Which Might Be Best For You

Digestive Enzymes Vs. Probiotics: Doctors Explain The Differences + Which Might Be Best For You

Lindsay Boyers
Certified holistic nutrition consultant
Certified holistic nutrition consultant
Lindsay Boyers is a nutrition consultant specializing in elimination diets, gut health, and food sensitivities. Lindsay earned a degree in food & nutrition from Framingham State University, and she holds a Certificate in Holistic Nutrition Consulting from the American College of Healthcare Sciences.
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Medical review by Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Physician
Dr. Bindiya Gandhi is an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician who completed her family medicine training at Georgia Regents University/Medical College of Georgia.
Overhead photo of someone taking a probiotic pill

Image by STUDIO FIRMA / Stocksy

April 24, 2021 — 9:10 AM

Uncomfortable digestive issues are the worst. And if you’re on the hunt to alleviate your stomach woes, you’re probably wondering if digestive enzymes or probiotics can help you (after all, they both get a lot of hype).

While the two are different, both are vital to your digestive health.* And the best one for you depends on what’s going on in your body. Here, we break down the difference between digestive enzymes and probiotics, plus how to figure out which is best for you.

Digestive enzymes vs probiotics: what do they have in common?

Simply put: Digestive enzymes and probiotics both help with GI health and aid in digestion.* They’re also both found in supplemental form, and naturally in certain foods. However, that’s pretty much where the similarities end. 

Digestive enzymes vs probiotics: what’s different?

To understand how digestive enzymes and probiotics differ, it’s helpful to define each one.

Probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts that help balance your gut microbiome.* "Think of probiotics as your little helpers that restore order and help maintain harmony in your gut ecosystem,*" Vincent Pedre, M.D. previously told mbg. "You want them to outnumber and antagonize unwelcome bugs, including unfavorable bacteria, yeast, and parasites."

Digestive enzymes are non-living proteins that speed up chemical reactions in your GI tract. They play a key role in properly breaking down the food you eat, so that your body can adequately absorb the nutrients from those foods. 

In other words, probiotics are living organisms that help maintain balance in your digestive tract,* while digestive enzymes are non-living proteins that help your body properly absorb as many nutrients as possible.

Benefits of probiotics.

The most obvious benefit of probiotics is better gut health, but since your gut is basically the epicenter of your whole body, the health effects go way beyond that, too.* It's important to note that the health areas that probiotics support are specific to the types of strains and their clinical evidence.*

Benefits of digestive enzymes.

When your digestive system is functioning as it should, it naturally produces adequate amounts of digestive enzymes. There are three main categories:

  • Amylase: found in saliva and breaks down carbohydrates into simple sugars.
  • Protease: found in the stomach and breaks down proteins into amino acids.
  • Lipase: produced in the pancreas and secreted into the small intestine; helps break down fats into fatty acids.

But in some cases, your body doesn’t make enough of these proteins and, as a result, your digestion suffers. Fortunately, there are digestive enzyme supplements that you can take.

The biggest benefit of digestive enzymes is that they help your body break down food better. This translates to better digestive health. You may experience less gas, bloating, and burping. You may also notice that your stomach feels lighter and emptier, like your food is actually moving through it, rather than sitting there stagnant.

Digestive enzymes may also help improve food intolerances (not food allergies). Studies suggest that supplementing with digestive enzymes can be especially beneficial for anyone with lactose intolerance or those with pancreatic enzymes needs. There’s also some preliminary research that a digestive enzyme, called AN-PEP, may help improve symptoms of gluten sensitivity.

How to know if you should take probiotics or digestive enzymes.

So, how do you know which one to take? Or should you take both? The answer lies in your symptoms, or the signals your body is giving you. Some common clues you might need probiotics include:*

  • Gas
  • Bloating
  • Issues with regularity (not going often enough or going too often)
  • Skin issues
  • Mood challenges, like anxiousness and irritability
  • Need further support of your immune system

“A disrupted gut flora opens the door for unfriendly microbes to step in and take over, creating all sorts of issues,” Pedre explains. And when it comes to digestive enzymes, Amy Shah, M.D. says they’re especially helpful for people who aren't producing adequate amounts of enzymes on their own, or have low stomach acid.

Terry Wahls, M.D. previously told mbg that people with bloating and gas, especially those who are over the age of 50, are also more likely to be at risk for low production of enzymes and low stomach acid.

Even if you don’t have a known digestive issue, the following are some signs you may need digestive enzymes:

  • Gas
  • Bloating
  • Indigestion
  • Lack of bowel movement regularity
  • Frequent burping
  • Lack of bowel movement regularity
  • Feeling especially full after a meal, a “brick in your stomach” feeling

It’s also possible that you could use both. Since probiotics and digestive enzymes do different things, it’s not only safe to take them together, it’s often encouraged. Of course, you should always talk to your doctor before adding any new supplements to your routine.

Bottom line.

While probiotics and digestive enzymes both help aid the digestive process,* they have vastly different functions. Probiotics help repopulate the gut with good bacteria, balancing the delicate ecosystem that plays a major role in your overall health.* Digestive enzymes break down the food you eat, so your body can absorb as many nutrients as possible. Depending on your specific health needs, you may need one or both of these targeted supplements. Because they work synergistically, you can take them both together, but make sure you get your doctor’s OK first.

