Will Probiotics Help With Bloat & Digestion? Here's The Science

Fortunately, there is something you can do about bloat. According to Rountree, "Using a probiotic supplement is one kind of insurance against having that happen."*

Research has found that specific strains of probiotics, including Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07, Bifidobacterium lactis HN019, and Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM, can reduce constipation and bloat.* In one study, participants took a probiotic containing both Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07 and Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM twice a day for eight weeks. Those in the probiotic group showed significant improvement in bloating severity, while the placebo group did not.*

In another study, taking a probiotic supplement containing Bifidobacterium lactis HN019 for 28 days was found to increase bowel movement regularity and ease constipation, two common culprits of bloat.*

If you struggle with belly bloat and digestive discomfort, then finding a good probiotic could be the key to beating it.* However, keep in mind that sometimes a probiotic can actually cause bloating while your body adjusts to the infusion of microorganisms or because it's not the right fit for you.

Rountree stresses finding a well-researched targeted probiotic supplement specifically for bloat: "That's really important because every bacterium does different things. They've all got an assigned job.” So, look for Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07, Bifidobacterium lactis HN019, and Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM, or other established bloat-beating probiotic strains.