Your gut is intricately connected to every other part of your body, including your brain and immune system. While many people start taking probiotics to help support digestion, promote regularity, or ease bloat, these benefits only touch the surface.*

Not only are probiotics beneficial for overall gut health, they may also improve your stress response, contribute to healthier skin, and even support healthy cholesterol levels.*

Probiotics also play a role in your metabolism. Robert Rountree, M.D., a renowned integrative physician, explains that certain bacteria are better at extracting nutrients and energy from foods than others. That means if you have more of these bacteria in your gut, you may find it easier to maintain a healthy weight.*

