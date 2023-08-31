Increased bloating is a common side effect when you first start taking probiotics, but over time, the switch will flip and you'll likely notice less bloating.* "Typically, bloating is caused by an imbalance of good-to-bad bacteria in your gut," explains Shah. Adding more good bacteria to crowd out the bad contributes to less gas and less bloat.* "We do know that taking probiotics on a regular basis can support a healthy microbial balance in the gut, which can ease bloating," says Shah.*