Calling All “Hot Girls With IBS” — This MD Has 3 Tips To Ease Symptoms

You’re not imagining it: It feels like everyone has IBS right now. Recent statistics estimate that about 5-10% of the world's population suffers from the gut condition, and that number seems to be rising steadily—so much so, that "Hot girls with IBS" has become its own viral TikTok trend.

If you are struggling with the condition—or gut dysfunction in general, which most doctors say is pretty universal—regenerative medicine expert Matt Cook, M.D., founder of BioReset Medical, is here to help.