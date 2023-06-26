3 Biohacking Tools That Will Transform Longevity As We Know It
If you tuned in to last week’s mindbodygreen podcast episode with Gladys McGarey, M.D., you know the fundamentals of longevity are actually quite simple: movement, purpose, and love.
Today’s conversation with Matt Cook, M.D., founder of BioReset Medical, is quite the contrast—but it’s just as fascinating. A board-certified anesthesiologist and regenerative medicine expert, Cook focuses on building upon a solid longevity foundation using higher-tech practices. We're talking repairing and restoring health on a cellular level, and using minimally-invasive treatments to help the body heal itself naturally.
Increasing healthspan may be simpler than you think, but that doesn’t mean innovative, new-age technology can’t play a role. Here, Cook explains a few biohacking tools that will transform longevity as we know it.
NAD+ therapy
NAD+ infusions have become quite buzzy as of late. NAD+ is a coenzyme found in all cells of the body and is involved in a number of functions, including the production of energy in the mitochondria, DNA repair, cell survival, and metabolism.
“We have NAD+ constantly in every cell in our bodies all the time, going from a high energy state to a low energy state and facilitating expansive biochemical reactions,” explains Cook. "Those could be making energy in your mitochondria, turning on DNA repair, [or] turning on sirtuin super-family, which has to do with extending longevity.”
Like most good things, your natural supply of NAD+ declines with age—but supporting your NAD+ through supplements, lifestyle habits, and treatments can help you maintain solid levels. One that Cook is particularly interested in is NAD+ IV therapy, where NAD+ is administered through a vein in a standard saline solution. Some say it’s the easiest way to boost NAD+ levels—assuming you get it done under the supervision of a responsible healthcare practitioner.
“Overall, I think it's a very safe thing to do,” says Cook, although it’s not for everyone. Always chat with a doctor before booking the treatment to make sure it’s right for you. We also suggest reading our full guide to NAD+ IV therapy here, to learn more about the potential benefits and side effects.
Early screening
When it comes to serious health conditions, early intervention is key. That’s why Cook sees promise with early detection screening. “For cancer screening, we do something called a liquid biopsy from a company called Grail,” he says. “That will screen for [around] 50 cancers, and you can look to see if there are cancer stem cells in your blood… I do that for all of our patients.”
He also uses Prenuvo, a whole-body MRI scanning company that uses analytic software, to make early and accurate diagnoses. “We've had two people in our practice that got diagnosed with pancreatic cancer... [Prenuvo] found it out of the blue—it was early—and had total resections and are fine.”
We should note that these cancer screenings are very, very expensive right now (we’re talking thousands of dollars), but they do have the potential to save countless lives once they're more accessible.
Peptide injections
Peptide therapies have been very popular lately (looking at you, Ozempic). But they can be useful for more than weight loss: You can find ones that help with gastrointestinal function, immunity, and metabolic health.
While Cook notes that these are short-term fixes, he has found success with using BPC 1571, a peptide treatment for inflammation, pain, and gastrointestinal problems, as an addition to GI therapy2. “These are tools that give you some training wheels to regulate your biology," he declares.
Always consult a medical professional to decide what therapies suit your biology best before jumping into peptide injections.
The takeaway
We repeat: These therapies and technologies are up-and-coming and, at this point, pretty expensive. So take this information as you will, but it is exciting to see where the biohacking space will go next. If you are interested in increasing healthspan, you don’t have to invest in high-tech tools at all, if you don’t want to—see here for the best longevity tips that don’t cost a dime.
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in history from Columbia University, where he played varsity basketball for four years.