NAD+ infusions have become quite buzzy as of late. NAD+ is a coenzyme found in all cells of the body and is involved in a number of functions, including the production of energy in the mitochondria, DNA repair, cell survival, and metabolism.

“We have NAD+ constantly in every cell in our bodies all the time, going from a high energy state to a low energy state and facilitating expansive biochemical reactions,” explains Cook. "Those could be making energy in your mitochondria, turning on DNA repair, [or] turning on sirtuin super-family, which has to do with extending longevity.”

Like most good things, your natural supply of NAD+ declines with age—but supporting your NAD+ through supplements, lifestyle habits, and treatments can help you maintain solid levels. One that Cook is particularly interested in is NAD+ IV therapy, where NAD+ is administered through a vein in a standard saline solution. Some say it’s the easiest way to boost NAD+ levels—assuming you get it done under the supervision of a responsible healthcare practitioner.

“Overall, I think it's a very safe thing to do,” says Cook, although it’s not for everyone. Always chat with a doctor before booking the treatment to make sure it’s right for you. We also suggest reading our full guide to NAD+ IV therapy here, to learn more about the potential benefits and side effects.