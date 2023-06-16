OK, berberine is an age-old remedy with some modern research behind it. But does it actually work for weight loss? For some people, maybe. "Berberine has been linked with potential weight loss, although the scientific data supporting this is still limited," Vinajmoori says.

One review study says berberine can significantly impact blood glucose levels4 , insulin sensitivity, and inflammatory status markers for those with metabolic disorders, improving body composition and reducing triglycerides, total cholesterol, LDL, and increasing HDL.

In another randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial that was carried out in 24 patients with a diagnosis of metabolic syndrome, taking 500 mg of berberine three times daily (so 1,500 mg/day) for three months resulted in a significant decrease in waist circumference5 , systolic blood pressure, and triglycerides, and an increase in insulin sensitivity.

So while research has shown that berberine holds some promise in the weight loss realm, it's mainly been studied on those with preexisting metabolic conditions like Type 2 diabetes6 .

In other words, it's not guaranteed to help just anyone lose weight. Another thing experts agree on: While berberine may play a role in weight loss for some, it's definitely not a substitute for a healthy diet and consistent exercise routine. Nor should you take berberine as a "treatment" for metabolic conditions without consulting your doctor.