10 Best Fat-Burning Supplements Of 2023: Benefits, Options & More
Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight can be challenging, to say the least (especially in modern America). While a well-balanced diet, regular physical activity, adequate and restful sleep, and hydration are critical for optimizing metabolic well-being, many individuals turn to fat-burning supplements to help them reach their fat loss and healthy weight maintenance goals.
However, with countless options available on the market, it can be overwhelming to determine which supplements are truly effective (and more importantly, safe). In this comprehensive guide, we will delve into the science of fat-burning supplements and explore the best options for regulating appetite, balancing energy expenditure, reducing belly fat, bolstering metabolic support, and more.*
The best fat-burning supplements of 2023:
Do fat-burning supplements work?
Yes, but they aren’t a magic pill and they don’t replace metabolism-supporting lifestyle habits (e.g., healthy eating, regular exercise, restful sleep, etc.). Rather, the fat-burning supplements included in this guide offer clinically studied ingredients with demonstrated metabolism benefits—such as promoting thermogenesis, regulating appetite, and optimizing metabolic rate.*
As the name suggests, these products are designed to supplement a holistically healthy lifestyle. Be sure to consult with your health care provider to ensure you’re taking appropriate measures to ensure their safety and efficacy.
How we picked these supplements
Support healthy weight
From fueling calorie and fat-burn pathways to promoting fullness and a healthy metabolism, these science-backed formulas are helpful tools in your broader toolbox to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.*
Potency & efficacy
The supplements in our lineup include effective amounts of key vitamins, minerals, botanicals, and other bioactives rooted in research to truly deliver on diverse aspects of metabolism, especially fat metabolism.*
Quality testing
We feature brands that prioritize quality testing to confirm the potency of active ingredients and the purity of both raw materials and final product. You’ll find quality active ingredients (and won’t find cheap additives).
Sustainability
From ingredient sourcing to packaging decisions, we prefer products created with sustainability in mind. As such, we highlight key initiatives, as well as recyclable and eco-friendly containers (like amber glass).
Best overall: mindbodygreen metabolism+
Pros
- Science-backed ingredients
- Plant-powered formula
- Unique botanicals
Cons
- Can't be taken at night
Form:Capsule
Dietary considerations:GMO-freeGluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-freeVegetarian
Environmental impact:Sustainably packaged
Serving size:2 capsules
Introducing: A groundbreaking solution to supporting your metabolic health without relying on unhealthy diet supplements. This meticulously crafted, holistic metabolism supplement formula harnesses the power of five premium botanical ingredients—cayenne pepper, veld grape, grains of paradise, and EGCG and caffeine from green tea leaves. Scientifically shown to maintain energy balance, optimize metabolic rate and fat metabolism, promote a healthy body composition (i.e., by reducing body fat and visceral fat accumulation), and regulate appetite, these powerful supplement ingredients offer a sustainable approach to improving overall well-being. Whether your goal is to enhance metabolic efficiency, support cardiometabolic health, or activate calorie-burning pathways, this supplement provides comprehensive, 360-degree metabolic support for a healthier and more vibrant you.*
Best for men: Thorne MediBolic®
Pros
- Multivitamin/mineral complex
- 18g plant-based protein
- 10g soluble fiber
Cons
- Only 14 servings
- Plastic container
Form:Powder
Dietary considerations:Gluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-free
Serving size:2 scoops
Support energy balance and boost your metabolism throughout the day with this plant-based protein powder. Packed with 13 essential vitamins, eight vital minerals, and a range of botanicals and bioactives known for their metabolic health benefits, this delightful vanilla-cinnamon flavored powder is a treat for your taste buds (and your metabolism!). Simply mix two scoops into water, your preferred nut milk, or your morning smoothie to promote the power of thermogenesis (via cinnamon extract, green tea, and resveratrol), lean muscle development (via guar gum fiber and cinnamon), and healthy blood sugar regulation (via cinnamon, resveratrol, fiber, and the botanical extract Syzygium cumini, among other incredible benefits. Give your body the nourishment it deserves and embrace a healthier, more invigorated lifestyle.*
Best for women: Designs for Health EndoTrim™
Pros
- Supports hormonal balance*
- Unique botanical blend
- Features amino acids
Cons
- Large serving size
Form:Capsule
Dietary considerations:GMO-freeGluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-freeVegan
Environmental impact:Sustainably packaged
Serving size:4 capsules
Elevate your energy levels and promote optimal metabolism of neurotransmitters and hunger hormones (such as leptin and insulin) with this specialized endocrine health supplement. Crafted with premium ingredients—including essential vitamins (C, B5, and B6), chelated minerals (chromium, zinc, and vanadium), amino acids (N-acetyl-tyrosine and L-carnitine), GABA amino acid neurotransmitter, and a unique blend of botanicals like green tea leaf (45% EGCG), forskolin root, American ginseng root, garcinia fruit, and banaba leaf—this supplement offers impressive hormonal support. But keep in mind: The recommended serving size is four capsules per day (which is worth considering if you prefer a more streamlined supplement routine).*
Best for women over 40: O Positiv MOTO Metabolism
Pros
- Supports calorie & fat burn*
Cons
- Vitamin B12 not methylated
- Plastic container
Form:Capsule
Dietary considerations:GMO-freeGluten-freeVegan
Serving size:2 capsules
Discover the power of this high-quality supplement, carefully formulated with scientifically supported ingredients at effective doses for women over 40. Vitamin B12, along with botanicals—such as EGCG (the primary catechin in green tea), black cumin seed, and capsaicin sourced from pepper fruit extract—work synergistically to enhance calorie burn and facilitate fat metabolism. Additionally, the essential mineral chromium plays a vital role in promoting insulin sensitivity and maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. For comprehensive metabolism support, simply take one capsule with a full glass of water twice daily, ideally with your first and last meals of the day. Remember to incorporate some physical activity throughout your day to maximize the benefits.*
Best for belly fat: Life Extension Waistline Control™
Pros
- Targets weight around hips & waist*
- Botanical extracts
Cons
- Plastic bottle
Form:Capsule
Dietary considerations:GMO-freeGluten-freeVegetarian
Serving size:1 capsule
This targeted formula delivers 400 milligrams of a botanical blend of two fat-burning plants: East Indian globe thistle (Sphaeranthus indicus) and mangosteen (Garcinia mangostana). When combined with a structured diet and regular exercise and taken twice a day (with meals), this exact dosage of plant-powered extracts has been clinically shown to reduce waist and hip circumference. Get help maintaining healthy body composition around your midsection (via fat breakdown and reduced expression of proteins associated with adipogenesis—i.e., fat production) with this evidence-based supplement.*
Best for building muscle: Garden of Life Raw Organic Fit
Pros
- Satisfies hunger & helps fight cravings*
- 28g of protein
- 18 amino acids
Cons
- Doesn’t blend well in all beverages
- Contains sesame allergen
Form:Powder
Dietary considerations:USDA certified organicGMO-freeGluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-freeVegan
Environmental impact:Sustainably sourced
Serving size:1 scoop
Increasing muscle mass is a critical component of optimizing metabolic health. This is because lean muscle mass is more metabolically active than fat mass. If you’re looking to optimize your muscle-to-fat ratio, this vanilla-flavored protein powder is a great addition to a well-balanced diet and muscle-building exercise routine. Ingredients like green coffee bean extract, raw-food-derived chromium, and organic cinnamon have clinically demonstrated benefits in burning fat, boosting energy, balancing blood sugar, and promoting healthy body composition, while organic ashwagandha and a four-gram dose of organic fiber (via a blend of raw, organic plant proteins) help support appetite regulation and enhance feelings of fullness.*
Best for appetite control: Cymbiotika Metabolic Health
Pros
- Promotes fat metabolism*
- Stimulates utilization of brown adipose tissue*
Cons
- Long list of “other” ingredients
Form:Capsule
Dietary considerations:GMO-freeGluten-freeDairy-freeVegan
Environmental impact:Sustainably packaged
Serving size:2 capsules
A challenging part about reaching (and maintaining) a healthy weight is often retraining your hunger hormones to ensure you’re only feeling hungry when your body actually needs food. Utilizing nutritional support (e.g., via daily supplementation) can help you better regulate your appetite during the process of optimizing your metabolism. This targeted formula contains highly-researched vitamins, minerals, botanicals, and compounds that have been scientifically shown to enhance metabolic function and efficiency (huperzine-A), encourage fat metabolism and discourage fat storage (EGCG), and promote feelings of fullness (oleoylethanolamide, aka OEA).*
Best pre-workout: Umzu Zuum Pre-Workout
Pros
- Supports healthy blood flow*
- Promotes sustained energy*
Cons
- Only 21 servings
- 6g added sugars
- Natural flavors
Form:Powder
Dietary considerations:Dairy-freeVegan
Environmental impact:Sustainably packaged
Serving size:1 scoop
Getting to the gym (or studio, track, bike, etc.) is half the battle, but you can further optimize the fat-burning potential of your movement regimen with this targeted pre-workout powder. Caffeine from green coffee beans can help reduce fat accumulation and increase focus (so you’re completely tapped into your exercises) while proprietary blend AstraGin™ promotes cardiometabolic well-being by supporting healthy blood flow. This powder comes in two delicious flavors (wild blueberry acai and tiger’s blood)—simply add one scoop to your beverage of choice 20-30 minutes before your workout to increase your energy levels and bolster fat metabolism.*
Best for metabolism support: Pure Encapsulations PureLean® Weight Support
Pros
- Supports healthful eating patterns*
- Promotes healthy glucose metabolism*
Cons
- 6 capsule serving size
- Individual packaging (not eco-friendly)
Form:Capsule
Dietary considerations:GMO-freeGluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-freeNut-free
Serving size:1 packet (6 capsules)
When combined with healthy lifestyle choices (i.e., a balanced diet, restful sleep, and regular physical activity), these daily supplement packets have everything you need for metabolic well-being: A premium multi formula packed with essential vitamins and minerals (for whole-body health) plus targeted bioactives for helping metabolize glucose (alpha lipoic acid, cinnamon, and L-carnosine) and lipids (taurine, green tea extract, and pterostilbene); and other scientifically tailored ingredients (e.g., rhodiola, ashwagandha, magnolia, and phellodendron) that help support a healthy stress response in the body. Each daily packet contains six capsules (three of each formula) to ensure you have all the micronutrients, botanicals, amino acids, and bioactives you need to promote healthy eating patterns and holistically support your metabolic health.*
Best thermogenic: Youtheory Daily Fat Burner
Pros
- Promotes abdominal fat loss*
- Increases resting metabolic rate*
Cons
- Plastic bottle
Form:Capsule
Dietary considerations:Gluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-freeVegetarian
Serving size:1 capsule
This plant-packed formula utilizes the fat-burning potential of key botanicals to help support healthy body composition and overall metabolic health. With chromium (a trace mineral that plays a key role in protein, fat, and carbohydrate metabolism) a citrus fruit blend rich in polyphenols that help enhance the function of lipase (a cellular enzyme that breaks down fat and burns it for energy), and cayenne extract (which is clinically shown to support fat burn, activate brown fat, and promote thermogenesis), this comprehensive metabolism supplement can help support overall energy expenditure and optimize fat burn.*
How to choose
When choosing a fat-burning supplement, there are several factors to consider to make an informed decision:
- Research & ingredients: Look for scientifically backed ingredients with demonstrated potential benefits for fat burning—such as green tea extract, caffeine, and cayenne fruit extract.* Avoid supplements with undisclosed or unproven benefits.
- Potency: Make sure those researched ingredients are in efficacious dosages (i.e., there’s enough of the ingredient to get your desired results).
- Safety & quality: Ensure that the supplement is manufactured by a reputable company and adheres to quality standards. Look for supplements that have been tested by third-party organizations for purity and safety.
Remember, fat-burning supplements are not a substitute for a healthy lifestyle. They should complement a balanced diet and regular exercise routine. If used as the sole means for weight loss, they won’t be effective (and may lead to other health issues in the short- and long-term).
Are fat-burning supplements safe?
The safety of fat-burning supplements can vary depending on the specific product and its ingredients. While certain fat-burning supplements are safe when used as directed, others may have potential side effects. It's important to approach any metabolism supplement with caution.
Make sure they come from a reputable manufacturer that adheres to strict quality control standards, include only ingredients with clinically backed benefits, and have undergone third-party testing to verify purity and safety.
Additionally, consulting with a health care professional is highly recommended to ensure your chosen supplement is suitable for you and does not conflict with your health status or medications.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which supplements help you burn fat faster?
While no supplement can magically burn fat on its own, certain ingredients—such as caffeine, EGCG from green tea, cayenne pepper, veld grape, forskolin, mangosteen, and grains of paradise—have been clinically studied for their potential to enhance fat burning and metabolism.*
Do fat-burning pills actually work?
Many fat-burning supplements contain ingredients scientifically shown to enhance metabolism, increase energy expenditure, regulate appetite, and optimize fat metabolism. However, their effectiveness varies.
It's important to approach fat-burning supplements with realistic expectations and understand their limitations. While some offer metabolic health benefits, they are not a guaranteed solution for weight loss and should always be paired with proper nutrition, physical activity, and other healthy lifestyle habits (e.g., good sleep and proper hydration) to achieve a healthy body composition.*
The takeaway
Fat-burning supplements can be a helpful metabolic tool for individuals who have already optimized their overall lifestyle habits (nutrition, sleep hygiene, hydration, physical activity routine, etc.) but are struggling to target carbohydrate and lipid metabolism.*
While effective at burning fat, the ingredients in these supplements also come with potential side effects. Be sure to work with your health care provider to optimize your daily well-being routine and do thorough research before adding a new metabolism supplement to your regimen.