Although perhaps most famous for its impact on our body weight, having a "slower" or less efficient metabolism is a much bigger picture. Suboptimal metabolism can affect the body’s ability to optimally support its most basic biological processes.

And while it's true that genetics partially determine your metabolic rate, it doesn't seal your fate by any means; the things you do on a daily basis can have an even bigger impact. Translation? Lifestyle habits and behaviors provide ample opportunities to improve your metabolism and, ultimately, enhance your overall well-being.

Here, learn how to speed up your metabolism via approachable, multidimensional strategies, according to research.