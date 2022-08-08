“A lot of people are like, ‘If I'm trying to lose fat, I don't wanna eat fat,’ but actually, the fat can help keep you fuller for longer,” Rossi explains. “Also, the fat protects the live microbes that are within the yogurt, and those microbes can help regulate the gut-metabolism axis.”

What is the gut-metabolism axis, you ask? Well, when your gut microbes digest the fiber from certain foods, they produce chemicals called short-chain fatty acids, which help regulate your “hunger” hormones, ghrelin and leptin. “A lot of people struggling with weight loss fixate on the calories, and they forget that [you can] have something slightly more in calories, but it's going to feed your gut bacteria and keep you full or for longer,” Rossi notes.

So it makes sense that full-fat yogurt is actually associated with lower body weight, according to a 2015 systematic review. “I'm not saying have a 500 gram tub [of yogurt] every night,” she adds. “But having two tablespoons [can be helpful].”