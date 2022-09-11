If you are feeling a little bloated, crampy, fatigued, sweaty or just off, chances are it has something to do with you hormones. Our hormones fluctuate and cycle constantly. And their levels can undergo dramatic changes during puberty, pregnancy, postpartum, perimenopause and menopause. Sometimes our hormones are like a beautifully synchronized symphony, and others like a chaotic festival.

Hormones are so important that they can influence nearly every aspect of your life—from your mental clarity, your body composition, the texture, thickness and quality of your skin, and even your mood.

Most women have no idea that their food choices can have such a huge impact on hormonal balance. The good news is that eating for hormone health doesn't have to be complicated or restrictive to make a difference. You just need to know what foods to choose and which ones might be messing with your hormones.