The estrobolome is essentially a branch or department within your microbiome that's "literally dedicated and genetically programmed to maintain estrogen balance," Romm explains on the podcast. "And of course in women, this is critically important," she adds.

When someone's microbiome isn't metabolizing estrogen properly, "You either eliminate too much, and that puts you at risk of low estrogen, or your body's not eliminating it adequately, and you reabsorb too much," she says. "Then, typically, we're reabsorbing a more toxic form that our body was actually trying to get rid of."

If you're dealing with low estrogen, this can impact your mood, skin health, hair, cognitive function, and even cardiovascular health, Romm notes. "And if you're producing too much," she adds, "then you can have symptoms like heavy bleeding, uterine fibroids, breast tenderness, breast lumps, and cysts."

Too much estrogen is also a risk factor for blood clotting, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, and breast cancer, she explains. Long story short? Estrogen balance is particularly important for women's health.