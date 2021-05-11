While menstruation commonly occurs for one week every month, the entire menstrual cycle tends to last much longer. The timeline will vary from person to person, as there’s no such thing as a “normal” menstrual cycle. Regardless of how long or short your cycle is, though, your body and your brain will experience hormonal changes.

The cyclical rise and fall in levels of ovarian hormones (estrogen and progesterone) can have a profound impact on cognitive behavior. So, if you tend to have headaches, brain fog, minor memory flubs, or other brain-related side effects during your menstrual cycle, you’re definitely not alone. Here are a few possible side effects and why they occur: