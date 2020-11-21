Stress is a well-known cause of tension headaches, which thankfully can be avoided with proper stress-reduction techniques. One great way to ease stress is through exercise—but in certain circumstances that physical exertion can simply exacerbate the headache (frustrating, we know).

To better understand why exertion headaches are a thing and how to manage them, mbg spoke with neurologists, physicians, and personal trainers. Here’s what they have to say about the post-workout pain.