A Mindfulness Teacher's Go-To Breathing Exercise To Stimulate The Vagus Nerve

It has been said that the longest journey in the world is the distance between the head and the heart. However, for the vagus nerve, it’s all in day’s work. The word "vagus" comes from the Latin word for "wandering." This is because the vagus nerve “wanders” from the brain through the neck, into the chest and abdomen, transmitting critical information along the way.

The vagus nerve is the longest and most complex of the 12 nerves connected to the brain and spinal cord. It has several important functions, from transmitting sensory information to aiding the movements of speech and swallowing.

As a mindfulness teacher, the function of the vagus nerve I focus on with my students is its effect on the parasympathetic nervous system.