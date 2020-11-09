Whether you suffer from tech neck, teeth grinding, or a more serious jaw issue like temporomandibular disorder (TMD), finding the root cause and seeking treatment early is critical. When left untreated, tension in the jaw can start to manifest in other areas of the body and may even increase stress levels.

For more serious pain, eliminating certain hard-to-chew foods from the diet and visiting a doctor for a personalized treatment plan are recommended. But if you're dealing with less serious day-to-day discomfort, physical therapist Jaclyn Fulop, M.S., recommends trying these seven stretches to release jaw and neck tension: