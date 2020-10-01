“Our lymphatic system naturally circulates lymph fluids for us to have the proper amount and distribution of nutrients, hydration, and removal of waste to the whole system,” Wood explains about our lymphatic drainage system. “Lymph fluids flow through lymphatic passageways called lymph vessels throughout the body, immediately under the dermal tissues which is why it's so important to understand in order to achieve optimal skin health. Those lymph vessels are like little highway systems all over the body with pit stops to the lymph nodes if needed to store pathogens or other foreign substances.”

The good news is that our bodies are pretty good at keeping things circulating when we keep care of ourselves with proper movement, exercise, posture—and if not, even a lymphatic drainage massage can certainly help. However, when we aren’t as diligent about tending to ourselves, things can slow down. Enter: repeated bad posture brought on by tech neck.

“Tech neck can eventually make it hard for that natural flow to occur. If you have a roadblock in your fluids moving, it’s like a traffic jam, and the buildup of fluids eventually has to go somewhere. So naturally, the pooling of excess fluids will start to collect in certain areas of that highway system,” she says. “This explains why a lot of people with tech neck (or just neck tension) tend to experience pooling under the chin.” And guess what: This pooling results in that swelling, inflamed feeling I noted above.